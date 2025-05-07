Does Being Left-Handed Link to Mental Disorders?

A large meta-analysis reveals that people with schizophrenia, autism, and other early-onset disorders are more likely to show non-right-hand preferences, hinting at developmental links.
- Atypical hand preference is more frequent in those with neurodevelopmental disorders
- Left- or mixed-hand use shows stronger associations in early-onset conditions
- Language-related symptoms are often present in individuals with non-right-hand preference
Handedness in mental and neurodevelopmental disorders: A systematic review and second-order meta-analysis
Go to source). According to a second-order meta-analysis involving over 202,000 individuals, people with atypical hand preference—meaning left- or mixed-handedness—are significantly more likely to have mental or neurodevelopmental disorders. Specifically, mixed-handed individuals were 63% more likely to have such conditions, and left-handed individuals showed a 34% increased likelihood compared to right-handers.
What the Study ExploredResearchers reanalyzed data from several previous meta-analyses to examine overarching patterns between hand preference and psychological conditions. This high-level, second-order meta-analysis is one of the most comprehensive to date, covering 402 datasets across a total of 202,434 individuals.
The goal? To explore whether hand preference could serve as a transdiagnostic marker—cutting across diagnoses—and to assess the influence of factors like age of onset and language-related symptoms.
What the Numbers Say
Strong Link Between Mixed-Handedness and Disorders
The findings showed that:
- Non-right-handers overall had a 46% higher chance of having a mental or neurodevelopmental disorder
- Left-handers had a 34% higher chance
- Mixed-handers showed the strongest link with a 63% higher likelihood
Strongest Associations Seen in Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia stood out as a diagnosis with especially high levels of atypical hand preference:
- Non-right: OR 1.50
- Left-handed: OR 1.37
- Mixed-handed: OR 1.70
When and Why It Matters
Developmental and Language-Linked Conditions Show Stronger Associations
The researchers found that conditions with:
- Early age of onset
- Neurodevelopmental origins
- Language impairments
A New Window Into Brain Function?The study doesn’t claim that being left- or mixed-handed causes mental health issues. Instead, it posits that handedness could serve as a biomarker—a non-invasive, easily observable trait that correlates with certain brain-based conditions.
This could have significant implications in early screening and research, especially in children showing other subtle signs of cognitive or developmental delays.
Let’s Not Jump to ConclusionsIt’s important not to stigmatize individuals based on their hand preference. Many left-handed and mixed-handed individuals live mentally healthy lives. The study simply highlights a pattern that warrants more attention in clinical and developmental research.
As the authors emphasize, understanding handedness from a developmental, symptom-focused, and transdiagnostic perspective may offer more meaningful insights than diagnosis alone.
While handedness is not destiny, it could be a piece of the puzzle when it comes to understanding the human brain. More studies like this—built on transparent data reuse and rigorous methodology—can help us get one step closer to decoding how our biology shapes our mental wellbeing.
