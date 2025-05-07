About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Does Being Left-Handed Link to Mental Disorders?

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 7 2025 12:10 PM

A large meta-analysis reveals that people with schizophrenia, autism, and other early-onset disorders are more likely to show non-right-hand preferences, hinting at developmental links.

Does Being Left-Handed Link to Mental Disorders?
Highlights:
  • Atypical hand preference is more frequent in those with neurodevelopmental disorders
  • Left- or mixed-hand use shows stronger associations in early-onset conditions
  • Language-related symptoms are often present in individuals with non-right-hand preference
Are you a lefty, righty, or somewhere in between? A fascinating new study reveals that your hand preference might be more than just a quirky trait—it could hold important clues about your mental and neurodevelopmental health (1 Trusted Source
Handedness in mental and neurodevelopmental disorders: A systematic review and second-order meta-analysis

Go to source).
According to a second-order meta-analysis involving over 202,000 individuals, people with atypical hand preference—meaning left- or mixed-handedness—are significantly more likely to have mental or neurodevelopmental disorders. Specifically, mixed-handed individuals were 63% more likely to have such conditions, and left-handed individuals showed a 34% increased likelihood compared to right-handers.


New Discovery on Mental Illness Indicators Using AI
New Discovery on Mental Illness Indicators Using AI
Georgia State researchers develop artificial intelligence models that learn as they go to discover novel brain patterns linked to mental illness.
Advertisements

What the Study Explored

Researchers reanalyzed data from several previous meta-analyses to examine overarching patterns between hand preference and psychological conditions. This high-level, second-order meta-analysis is one of the most comprehensive to date, covering 402 datasets across a total of 202,434 individuals.

The goal? To explore whether hand preference could serve as a transdiagnostic marker—cutting across diagnoses—and to assess the influence of factors like age of onset and language-related symptoms.


Advertisements
When Does One Become Right Handed or Left Handed?
When Does One Become Right Handed or Left Handed?
Hand preference in humans begins as early as in the gestational phase in the 18th week. During this stage, neurological and mental disorders can be predicted.

What the Numbers Say

Strong Link Between Mixed-Handedness and Disorders


The findings showed that:
  • Non-right-handers overall had a 46% higher chance of having a mental or neurodevelopmental disorder
  • Left-handers had a 34% higher chance
  • Mixed-handers showed the strongest link with a 63% higher likelihood

Strongest Associations Seen in Schizophrenia


Schizophrenia stood out as a diagnosis with especially high levels of atypical hand preference:
  • Non-right: OR 1.50
  • Left-handed: OR 1.37
  • Mixed-handed: OR 1.70
This further strengthens past research indicating neurological asymmetry differences in individuals with schizophrenia.


Advertisements
Truths about being Left-Handed - Interesting Facts, Disadvantages
Truths about being Left-Handed - Interesting Facts, Disadvantages
In the past, left-handers were considered to be sinister, and hence, shunned by the society. But here are some facts about left-handed people that will surprise you.

When and Why It Matters

Developmental and Language-Linked Conditions Show Stronger Associations


The researchers found that conditions with:
  • Early age of onset
  • Neurodevelopmental origins
  • Language impairments
tended to show stronger associations with atypical handedness. This suggests that these traits may develop alongside, or be reflective of, underlying brain development patterns.


Left-Handedness In Children Maybe Linked To Congenital Disorder
Left-Handedness In Children Maybe Linked To Congenital Disorder
According to a new study, kids with a congenital disorder, known as hemifacial microsomia (HFM), are more likely to develop left-handedness.

A New Window Into Brain Function?

The study doesn’t claim that being left- or mixed-handed causes mental health issues. Instead, it posits that handedness could serve as a biomarker—a non-invasive, easily observable trait that correlates with certain brain-based conditions.

This could have significant implications in early screening and research, especially in children showing other subtle signs of cognitive or developmental delays.

Let’s Not Jump to Conclusions

It’s important not to stigmatize individuals based on their hand preference. Many left-handed and mixed-handed individuals live mentally healthy lives. The study simply highlights a pattern that warrants more attention in clinical and developmental research.

As the authors emphasize, understanding handedness from a developmental, symptom-focused, and transdiagnostic perspective may offer more meaningful insights than diagnosis alone.

While handedness is not destiny, it could be a piece of the puzzle when it comes to understanding the human brain. More studies like this—built on transparent data reuse and rigorous methodology—can help us get one step closer to decoding how our biology shapes our mental wellbeing.

Reference:
  1. Handedness in mental and neurodevelopmental disorders: A systematic review and second-order meta-analysis - (https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2026-10154-004)

Source-Medindia


Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional