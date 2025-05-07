Does Being Left-Handed Link to Mental Disorders?

A large meta-analysis reveals that people with schizophrenia, autism, and other early-onset disorders are more likely to show non-right-hand preferences, hinting at developmental links.

Highlights: Atypical hand preference is more frequent in those with neurodevelopmental disorders

is more frequent in those with Left- or mixed-hand use shows stronger associations in early-onset conditions

shows stronger associations in Language-related symptoms are often present in individuals with non-right-hand preference

What the Study Explored

What the Numbers Say

Strong Link Between Mixed-Handedness and Disorders

Non-right-handers overall had a 46% higher chance of having a mental or neurodevelopmental disorder

had a 46% higher chance of having a mental or neurodevelopmental disorder Left-handers had a 34% higher chance

had a 34% higher chance Mixed-handers showed the strongest link with a 63% higher likelihood

Strongest Associations Seen in Schizophrenia

Non-right: OR 1.50

Left-handed: OR 1.37

Mixed-handed: OR 1.70

When and Why It Matters

Developmental and Language-Linked Conditions Show Stronger Associations

Early age of onset

Neurodevelopmental origins

Language impairments

A New Window Into Brain Function?

Let’s Not Jump to Conclusions

