About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Doctors Are Now Prescribing Art to Heal the Mind and Heart

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Mar 18 2025 3:25 PM

Doctors are prescribing art and museum visits to boost mental health — discover how culture is becoming the new medicine.

Doctors Are Now Prescribing Art to Heal the Mind and Heart
Highlights:
  • Doctors in Switzerland are prescribing museum and garden visits to help improve mental health
  • Cultural exposure can reduce stress, improve emotional health, and promote healing
  • A successful trial could lead to health insurance covering art and culture therapy
Wise doctors are increasing the list of prescriptions for patients with mental health issues and chronic ailments to include visits to public gardens, art galleries, and museums.

Can Art and Museums Help Improve Mental Health?

The city of Neuchatel, in western Switzerland, launched a trial project with doctors last month to assist people suffering from mental health issues and promote physical exercise.

How Social Media Fuels Delusions and Mental Health Issues
How Social Media Fuels Delusions and Mental Health Issues
Is social media affecting your mental health? Discover how excessive use is linked to delusions like narcissism and body dysmorphia.
"For people who sometimes have difficulties with their mental health, it allows them for a moment to forget their worries, their pain, their illnesses and go and spend a joyful moment of discovery," said Patricia Lehmann, a Neuchatel doctor participating in the initiative.

"I'm convinced that when we take care of people's emotions, we allow them somehow to perhaps find a path to healing. 500 prescriptions will be distributed for free visits to four locations, including three museums and the city's botanical garden."

One of them went to a 26-year-old burnout victim. He visited the Neuchatel Museum of Art and History, which houses works by Claude Monet and Edgar Degas, as well as a collection of computerized dolls. "I think it brings a little light into the darkness," she remarked, preferring to remain unidentified.

Will Women Face Mental Health Issues Because of Urinary Incontinence?
Will Women Face Mental Health Issues Because of Urinary Incontinence?
Urinary incontinence is the unintentional leak of urine caused by the loss of bladder control. Women with urinary incontinence experience high levels of depression and low self-worth.

Art as Medicine: How Cultural Prescriptions Are Promoting Healing and Well-Being

According to authorities, the concept stemmed from a 2019 World Health Organization (WHO) study on the importance of the arts in promoting health and dealing with illness.

Museum closures during COVID-19 lockdowns had a negative impact on people's health, according to Julie Courcier Delafontaine, head of the city's culture department. "That was a real trigger and we were really convinced that culture was essential for the well-being of humanity," she said.

Advertisement
Children in Foster Care Have Higher Risk of Physical and Mental Health Issues
Children in Foster Care Have Higher Risk of Physical and Mental Health Issues
Foster care children have a much higher risk for various health issues such as childhood asthma, obesity, anxiety, depression, behavioral and learning problems.
The idea will be tested for a year and may be expanded to include other activities such as theater. "We'd love this project to take off and have enough patients to prove its worth and that one day, why not, health insurance covers culture as a form of therapy," according to Courcier Delafontaine.

References:
  1. Art as therapy: Swiss doctors prescribe museum visits (https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/art-therapy-swiss-doctors-prescribe-museum-visits-2025-03-12/)


Advertisement
Mental Health Issues of the Hearing Impaired
Mental Health Issues of the Hearing Impaired
Mental health issues are common in people with hearing impairment. Deaf individuals are dependent upon body language and gestures.
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional