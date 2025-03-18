Doctors Are Now Prescribing Art to Heal the Mind and Heart

Doctors are prescribing art and museum visits to boost mental health — discover how culture is becoming the new medicine.
- Doctors in Switzerland are prescribing museum and garden visits to help improve mental health
- Cultural exposure can reduce stress, improve emotional health, and promote healing
- A successful trial could lead to health insurance covering art and culture therapy
Can Art and Museums Help Improve Mental Health?The city of Neuchatel, in western Switzerland, launched a trial project with doctors last month to assist people suffering from mental health issues and promote physical exercise.
"I'm convinced that when we take care of people's emotions, we allow them somehow to perhaps find a path to healing. 500 prescriptions will be distributed for free visits to four locations, including three museums and the city's botanical garden."
One of them went to a 26-year-old burnout victim. He visited the Neuchatel Museum of Art and History, which houses works by Claude Monet and Edgar Degas, as well as a collection of computerized dolls. "I think it brings a little light into the darkness," she remarked, preferring to remain unidentified.
Art as Medicine: How Cultural Prescriptions Are Promoting Healing and Well-BeingAccording to authorities, the concept stemmed from a 2019 World Health Organization (WHO) study on the importance of the arts in promoting health and dealing with illness.
Museum closures during COVID-19 lockdowns had a negative impact on people's health, according to Julie Courcier Delafontaine, head of the city's culture department. "That was a real trigger and we were really convinced that culture was essential for the well-being of humanity," she said.
