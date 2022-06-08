About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Do Vegans Have Strong Bones?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 6, 2022 at 12:26 PM
Highlights:
  • Vegans who do resistance training may have stronger bones than others
  • Vegans and meat eaters who do resistance training have similar bone structure
  • Resistance training exercises, include, using machines, free weights, or bodyweight resistance

Do Vegans Have Strong Bones?

Vegans who do strength training, such as weight lifting, have stronger bones than other people on a plant-based diet, reveals new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

About 6 percent of people in the United States are vegans.

"Veganism is a global trend with strongly increasing numbers of people worldwide adhering to a purely plant-based diet," said Christian Muschitz, M.D., of St. Vincent Hospital Vienna and the Medical University of Vienna, Austria. "Our study showed resistance training offsets diminished bone structure in vegan people when compared to omnivores."

Resistance Training for Vegans: Is it Beneficial?

The authors compared data from 43 men and women on a plant-based diet for at least five years and 45 men and women on an omnivore diet for at least five years. Omnivores eat meat as well as plant-based foods.
The researchers found vegan participants who did resistance training exercises such as using machines, free weights, or bodyweight resistance exercises at least once a week had stronger bones than those who did not. They also found vegans and omnivores who engaged in resistance training had similar bone structures.

"People who adhere to a vegan lifestyle should perform resistance training regularly to preserve bone strength," Muschitz said.

Other authors of this study include Robert Wakolbinger-Habel of the Vienna Healthcare Group and the Medical University of Vienna in Vienna, Austria; Matthias Reinweber of the Vienna Healthcare Group; Jürgen König, Daniel König, and Rochus Pokan of the University of Vienna in Vienna, Austria; and Peter Pietschmann of the Medical University of Vienna.

The study received no external funding.



Source: Eurekalert
