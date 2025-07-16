Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Naina Bhargava. (2025, July 16). Do Not Light That Grill Until You Know These Cancer-Safe Cooking Tips. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 16, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/do-not-light-that-grill-until-you-know-these-cancer-safe-cooking-tips-220417-1.htm.

MLA Naina Bhargava. "Do Not Light That Grill Until You Know These Cancer-Safe Cooking Tips". Medindia. Jul 16, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/do-not-light-that-grill-until-you-know-these-cancer-safe-cooking-tips-220417-1.htm>.

Chicago Naina Bhargava. "Do Not Light That Grill Until You Know These Cancer-Safe Cooking Tips". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/do-not-light-that-grill-until-you-know-these-cancer-safe-cooking-tips-220417-1.htm. (accessed Jul 16, 2025).