Do Not Light That Grill Until You Know These Cancer-Safe Cooking Tips

Grilling and Cancer Risk: What You Need to Know for a Healthier Barbecue



Did You Know?

Only 20 percent of Americans are aware that grilling meat over high heat can produce cancer-causing compounds like heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

How Cancer-Causing Compounds Form During Grilling

Smart Grilling Tips to Reduce Cancer Risk

Marinate the meat : Soak meat in a marinade for at least 30 minutes can help decrease the formation of harmful heterocyclic amines.

: Soak meat in a marinade for at least 30 minutes can help decrease the formation of harmful heterocyclic amines. Flip often : Frequently turning meat promotes even cooking and minimizes the risk of charring.

: Frequently turning meat promotes even cooking and minimizes the risk of charring. Steer clear of open flames : Use indirect heat methods or partially cook meat in the oven before finishing it on the grill.

: Use indirect heat methods or partially cook meat in the oven before finishing it on the grill. Reduce charred portions : Remove blackened sections of meat and skip sauces made from drippings to cut down on carcinogen intake.

: Remove blackened sections of meat and skip sauces made from drippings to cut down on carcinogen intake. Opt for lean proteins like chicken and cook at moderate, steady temperatures. Less fat means fewer flare-ups and less carcinogen production.

like chicken and cook at moderate, steady temperatures. Less fat means fewer flare-ups and less carcinogen production. Try grilling alternatives: Cancer-causing compounds develop in animal muscle, not in vegetables, tofu, or cheese — so mix up your grill menu with plant-based options.

Better Choices and Safer Methods on the Grill

Lack of Awareness Makes Grilling Riskier

Insights from Oncologists and Cancer Experts

Grilling and Cancer Risk: What You Need to Know for a Healthier Barbecue - (https://www.aicr.org/resources/blog/grilling-and-cancer-risk-what-you-need-to-know-for-a-healthier-barbecue/)

can produce. While grilled favorites like hot dogs, steaks, and even pineapple are delicious, few people realize the potential health concerns associated with frequent grilling ().Experts warn thatwhen meat is exposed to high temperatures or direct flame. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, these cooking methods lead to the formation of compounds known as heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). These substances are, both of which may contribute to cancer development.Heterocyclic amines develop when, with levels increasing the longer the meat is cooked.. Similarly, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons are created whencontaining these chemicals onto the food.These harmful substances are not only present in the food but can also be. Processed or frozen meats such as, meaning there is strong evidence linking them to cancer , particularlyYou don’t have to give up grilling entirely. Experts recommend several simple changes that can dramatically cut your risk:You can still enjoy the flavor of grilled foods while lowering health risks. Switching toare small steps with significant benefits. Also,do not produce the same harmful compounds and can be equally tasty alternatives on the grill.Incorporating these adjustments into your grilling routine not only helps reduce cancer risk but also encourages a more balanced and health-conscious diet overall.A 2025 survey by the American Institute for Cancer Research found that justthat grilling meat over high heat or open flame can lead to the creation of carcinogens. This knowledge gap means that many continue to grill frequently without understanding the potential risks.While the occasional grilled burger is unlikely to cause harm, repeated exposure over time may raise cancer risk. Individuals with a family history of cancer or who grill regularly should be particularly mindful of their cooking methods.According to Daniel Landau, an oncologist and medical director of virtual hematology at the Medical University of South Carolina, cooking meat at high temperatures leads to the formation of substances that have been associated with cancer. He points out that these chemicals are particularly linked toRaj Dasgupta, a clinical medicine professor at the University of California, Riverside, emphasizes that it is long-term exposure that presents the real risk. Even though no human studies directly prove grilled meat causes cancer, research shows that these compounds canIn conclusion: Grilling meat can expose you to harmful carcinogens, but you don’t need to give it up entirely. Simple steps, like marinating, flipping often, avoiding charred portions, and choosing leaner cuts—can significantly reduce your exposure. If you grill often or have a family history of cancer, these small changes can make a big difference in protecting your health.Source-Medindia