Do Men Have Menopause Too?

Men cope differently with menopause, it depends a lot on their personality. Unlike menopause in women, Dr. Shobha Gupta believes "more research is needed on andropause, or male menopause, to fully understand it and determine what can be done to help men at this stage in their lives."







Source: IANS

We all know that women have a fixed ovarian reserve which gradually decreases over time, leading to menopause. Men don't go through menopause, but they face a similar problem as their testosterone levels tend to drop dramatically. And it's calledAs men age, they undergo a number of changes, from graying of hair to loss of muscle mass. The drop in testosterone levels is one of the most dramatic changes men go through."It's not often discussed since there isn't much research on the issue, owing to the fact that you don't die from a decrease in gonadal hormones, and the hormone withdrawal isn't as extreme as in women. When males experience this, there are typically other factors at play, in addition to the decline in hormones such as workplace stress, marriage stress, life management, and lifestyles," said Dr Anubha Singh, Gynecologist and IVF Expert from Shantah Fertility Centre, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi.The reduction in testosterone levels in males is referred to as male menopause."Anytime beyond the age of 40, when women's estrogen levels begin to decline.is a term used by certain doctors to describe it. It is natural to see a decrease in the production of the male hormone testosterone as you become older, but it can also happen when you have diabetes. Late-onset hypogonadism, often known as age-related low testosterone, is a steady decrease in testosterone levels. It is a more gradual menopause than female menopause, in which ovulation stops and hormone production drops over a short period of time," explained Dr. Anubha Singh.Fatigue, poor libido, and difficulties concentrating are just a few of the symptoms that might occur as a result of this reduction. Apart from these following are other signs and symptoms:Testosterone is responsible for a variety of important functions in men. For example, it regulates libido, sperm production, and muscle mass. Dr Shobha Gupta, Medical Director and IVF Specialist from Mother's Lap IVF Centre, Pitampura, New Delhi explained "Testosterone is important for bone health and blood production. It is produced in the testes and adrenal glands. As men tend to grow old, testosterone levels tend to drop, along with the ability to produce sperm. This leads to a condition called andropause".Andropause can begin around the age of 40 but it can begin earlier and continues till 70. There has been increasing discussions about andropause, but not all doctors and psychologists agree that there is male menopause because not all men experience it, and for those who do, they often do not express it. Their feelings are like freely as women."If you feel the above mentioned symptom then that's your sign otherwise your doctor will likely do a blood test to measure your testosterone levels. If they are low, hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may be prescribed. You may be advised to change your lifestyle, such as get more exercise and eat a healthier diet," further explained Dr Shobha Gupta.