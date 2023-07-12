Do Lazy People Have High IQ?

Are you lazy? Even while many of you won't admit being lazy, we have all probably been lazy at some point.



Happy days for daydreamers and couch potatoes everywhere! A recent study found a link between laziness and a high IQ, which means that avoiding the gym and looking off into space may not be the signs of laziness but of intelligence (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

The physical sacrifice of thinking: Investigating the relationship between thinking and physical activity in everyday life



Go to source).



How Laziness is a Sign of Intelligence?

Is being lazy such a bad thing? Maybe not. A Florida Gulf Coast University study found that being lazy may be associated with high IQ.