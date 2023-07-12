Do Lazy People Have High IQ?

- Laziness can be defined as a condition of inactivity, which includes delving into one's own thoughts or refraining from engaging in physical activity
- A recent study reveals that being lazy is an indication of high intelligence and brilliance
- Lazy individuals have a high cognitive ability to strategically think in problem-solving and decision-making
Are you lazy? Even while many of you won't admit being lazy, we have all probably been lazy at some point.
How Laziness is a Sign of Intelligence?Is being lazy such a bad thing? Maybe not. A Florida Gulf Coast University study found that being lazy may be associated with high IQ.
According to the study, humans with high IQs rarely grew bored. They consequently are lost themselves in their thoughts more often. The research also revealed that those with lower IQs were more likely to be easily bored, which led to increased levels of physical activity.
Fitness trackers were given to the individuals, tracking their weekly exercise amounts. According to the study results, those who engaged in high-level thinking were significantly less active than those who did not. It's interesting to note that this difference in activity levels was exclusive to the weekdays; the weekend saw no variation in either case.
Lazy People are Not Idle But are Strategic ThinkersIt's possible that our perception of laziness itself plays a role in the issue. In actuality, the characteristics we typically connect with laziness might not be that indicative of it.
Bill Gates has often been quoted as saying, "I always choose a lazy person to do a hard job, because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it." This quote can be true to a certain extent that lazy people are critical thinkers who are concerned with cutting down on inefficient operations using efficient processes.
Therefore, it might not be the worst idea after all to be a lazy individual. They are probably strategic thinkers who can identify clever workarounds, solve issues, save time, and provide fresh, creative ideas for the business.
To sum up, while there might be a justification to nap during the day and binge-watch television, it is important to remember that the study had a small sample size, and further research will be required to confirm the association.
