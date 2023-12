Do Lazy People Have High IQ?

Advertisement

Lazy People are Not Idle But are Strategic Thinkers

The physical sacrifice of thinking: Investigating the relationship between thinking and physical activity in everyday life - (https:journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1359105314565827)

Two categories of students were involved in the research. The first group indicated a strong desire to ponder deeply, while the second group wanted to stay away from cognitively demanding activities.Fitness trackers were given to the individuals, tracking their weekly exercise amounts. According to the study results, those who engaged in high-level thinking were significantly less active than those who did not. It's interesting to note that this difference in activity levels was exclusive to the weekdays; the weekend saw no variation in either case.It's possible that our perception of laziness itself plays a role in the issue. In actuality, the characteristics we typically connect with laziness might not be that indicative of it.Bill Gates has often been quoted as saying, "I always choose a lazy person to do a hard job, because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it." This quote can be true to a certain extent that lazy people are critical thinkers who are concerned with cutting down on inefficient operations using efficient processes.Therefore, it might not be the worst idea after all to be a lazy individual. They are probably strategic thinkers who can identify clever workarounds, solve issues, save time, and provide fresh, creative ideas for the business.To sum up, while there might be a justification to nap during the day and binge-watch television, it is important to remember that the study had a small sample size, and further research will be required to confirm the association.Source: Medindia