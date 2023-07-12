About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Do Lazy People Have High IQ?
Do Lazy People Have High IQ?

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 7, 2023 at 11:59 AM
Highlights:
  • Laziness can be defined as a condition of inactivity, which includes delving into one's own thoughts or refraining from engaging in physical activity
  • A recent study reveals that being lazy is an indication of high intelligence and brilliance
  • Lazy individuals have a high cognitive ability to strategically think in problem-solving and decision-making

Are you lazy? Even while many of you won't admit being lazy, we have all probably been lazy at some point.

Happy days for daydreamers and couch potatoes everywhere! A recent study found a link between laziness and a high IQ, which means that avoiding the gym and looking off into space may not be the signs of laziness but of intelligence (1 Trusted Source
The physical sacrifice of thinking: Investigating the relationship between thinking and physical activity in everyday life

Go to source).

How Laziness is a Sign of Intelligence?

Is being lazy such a bad thing? Maybe not. A Florida Gulf Coast University study found that being lazy may be associated with high IQ.

Study Says Laziness may All be in the Genes
Study Says Laziness may All be in the Genes
A new study says that laziness may be a trait in the genes.
According to the study, humans with high IQs rarely grew bored. They consequently are lost themselves in their thoughts more often. The research also revealed that those with lower IQs were more likely to be easily bored, which led to increased levels of physical activity.

Two categories of students were involved in the research. The first group indicated a strong desire to ponder deeply, while the second group wanted to stay away from cognitively demanding activities.
Here's Why Laziness is Eco-Friendly: Get Your Food Home-Delivered!
Here's Why Laziness is Eco-Friendly: Get Your Food Home-Delivered!
A new research has suggested that shopping locally may not be as good for the environment as having food delivered to your home.
Fitness trackers were given to the individuals, tracking their weekly exercise amounts. According to the study results, those who engaged in high-level thinking were significantly less active than those who did not. It's interesting to note that this difference in activity levels was exclusive to the weekdays; the weekend saw no variation in either case.

Lazy People are Not Idle But are Strategic Thinkers

It's possible that our perception of laziness itself plays a role in the issue. In actuality, the characteristics we typically connect with laziness might not be that indicative of it.

Bill Gates has often been quoted as saying, "I always choose a lazy person to do a hard job, because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it." This quote can be true to a certain extent that lazy people are critical thinkers who are concerned with cutting down on inefficient operations using efficient processes.

Therefore, it might not be the worst idea after all to be a lazy individual. They are probably strategic thinkers who can identify clever workarounds, solve issues, save time, and provide fresh, creative ideas for the business.

To sum up, while there might be a justification to nap during the day and binge-watch television, it is important to remember that the study had a small sample size, and further research will be required to confirm the association.

Reference :
  1. The physical sacrifice of thinking: Investigating the relationship between thinking and physical activity in everyday life - (https:journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/1359105314565827)

Source: Medindia
An App That Can Cheer You Up Out Of Laziness
An App That Can Cheer You Up Out Of Laziness
Are you a lazy person spending most of the time idle and in want of something that can cheer you up out of bed?

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
