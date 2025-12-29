REGISTER
Do Hot Drinks Quietly Raise Your Cancer Risk?

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 29 2025 10:15 AM

Regularly drinking beverages above 65°C can injure the esophagus and raise cancer risk, making temperature an overlooked health factor.

Highlights:
  • Beverage temperature independently increases esophageal cancer risk
  • Repeated heat injury damages the esophageal lining
  • Letting drinks cool may reduce long-term cancer risk
Drinking tea and coffee is a deeply ingrained habit across many cultures. However, growing scientific evidence indicates that consuming beverages at very high temperatures may quietly increase the risk of esophageal cancer, regardless of the beverage itself (1 Trusted Source
High-temperature beverages and foods and esophageal cancer risk--a systematic review

Go to source).
Esophageal cancer remains a major global health burden, particularly in regions where very hot beverages are commonly consumed. While tobacco use and alcohol intake are established risk factors, research now identifies thermal injury from hot drinks as an independent contributor.

Thermal injury refers to repeated heat damage to the esophageal lining caused by extremely hot liquids. Over time, this injury can disrupt normal cell repair and promote cancer-related changes.


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Drinking liquids hotter than 65°C can cause repeated microscopic burns in the food pipe, increasing #EsophagealCancer risk over time. #hotdrinks #cancerrisk #foodtemperature #medindia

Hot Beverage Temperature and Esophageal Cancer Risk

Unlike the stomach, the esophagus lacks a thick protective mucosal barrier. When liquids hotter than 65 degrees Celsius are consumed regularly, the esophageal tissue undergoes repeated injury. Cancer research has shown that chronic exposure to high temperatures can trigger inflammation and abnormal cell regeneration (2 Trusted Source
Carcinogenicity of drinking coffee, mate, and very hot beverages

Go to source).

This mechanism led cancer experts to classify very hot beverages as probably carcinogenic due to their thermal effects rather than chemical composition.


What Large Population Studies Show

A large prospective cohort study published in the International Journal of Cancer followed more than 50,000 adults for over ten years. Participants who reported drinking tea at very high temperatures had a significantly higher risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma compared with those who consumed warm or cooler beverages.

The association remained strong even after adjusting for smoking, alcohol intake, and dietary patterns, confirming beverage temperature as an independent risk factor.


How Repeated Heat Damages the Esophagus

Chronic thermal injury forces the esophagus into cycles of damage and repair. Repeated cell turnover increases the likelihood of DNA errors during healing. Over time, these changes may allow abnormal cells to survive and progress toward cancer.

The risk is higher among individuals with long-term exposure starting early in adulthood and in populations with nutritional deficiencies or existing inflammation.


Simple Steps to Lower Cancer Risk

Small everyday habits can help reduce long-term cancer risk. Researchers note that the temperature of beverages matters more than avoiding tea or coffee altogether.
  • Allow hot drinks to cool for a few minutes before drinking.
  • Choose warm rather than very hot or scalding beverages.
  • Avoid sipping immediately after boiling.
  • Give your mouth time to adjust before taking the first sip.
These simple changes can reduce repeated heat exposure to sensitive tissues over time.

Final Takeaway

Everyday habits influence long-term cancer risk. Strong evidence shows that drink temperature matters more than drink choice. Allowing hot beverages to cool may protect the esophagus from repeated injury and help lower esophageal cancer risk over time.

References:
  1. High-temperature beverages and foods and esophageal cancer risk--a systematic review - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19415743/)
  2. Carcinogenicity of drinking coffee, mate, and very hot beverages - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(16)30239-X/abstract)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can hot drinks really cause cancer?

A: Long-term consumption of very hot beverages can damage the esophagus and increase cancer risk.

Q: What temperature is unsafe for drinking hot beverages?

A: Liquids above 65 degrees Celsius are linked to higher esophageal cancer risk.

Q: Is tea safer than coffee when it comes to cancer risk?

A: No. The risk depends on temperature, not the type of beverage.

Q: Does occasional consumption of hot drinks increase cancer risk?

A: Risk increases mainly with frequent and long-term exposure to very hot drinks.

Q: How can I reduce cancer risk from hot beverages?

A: Allow drinks to cool before drinking and avoid scalding temperatures.


