Do Hot Drinks Quietly Raise Your Cancer Risk?

Regularly drinking beverages above 65°C can injure the esophagus and raise cancer risk, making temperature an overlooked health factor.
- Beverage temperature independently increases esophageal cancer risk
- Repeated heat injury damages the esophageal lining
- Letting drinks cool may reduce long-term cancer risk
High-temperature beverages and foods and esophageal cancer risk--a systematic review
Go to source). Esophageal cancer remains a major global health burden, particularly in regions where very hot beverages are commonly consumed. While tobacco use and alcohol intake are established risk factors, research now identifies thermal injury from hot drinks as an independent contributor.
Thermal injury refers to repeated heat damage to the esophageal lining caused by extremely hot liquids. Over time, this injury can disrupt normal cell repair and promote cancer-related changes.
Hot Beverage Temperature and Esophageal Cancer RiskUnlike the stomach, the esophagus lacks a thick protective mucosal barrier. When liquids hotter than 65 degrees Celsius are consumed regularly, the esophageal tissue undergoes repeated injury. Cancer research has shown that chronic exposure to high temperatures can trigger inflammation and abnormal cell regeneration (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Carcinogenicity of drinking coffee, mate, and very hot beverages
Go to source).
This mechanism led cancer experts to classify very hot beverages as probably carcinogenic due to their thermal effects rather than chemical composition.
What Large Population Studies ShowA large prospective cohort study published in the International Journal of Cancer followed more than 50,000 adults for over ten years. Participants who reported drinking tea at very high temperatures had a significantly higher risk of esophageal squamous cell carcinoma compared with those who consumed warm or cooler beverages.
The association remained strong even after adjusting for smoking, alcohol intake, and dietary patterns, confirming beverage temperature as an independent risk factor.
How Repeated Heat Damages the EsophagusChronic thermal injury forces the esophagus into cycles of damage and repair. Repeated cell turnover increases the likelihood of DNA errors during healing. Over time, these changes may allow abnormal cells to survive and progress toward cancer.
The risk is higher among individuals with long-term exposure starting early in adulthood and in populations with nutritional deficiencies or existing inflammation.
Simple Steps to Lower Cancer RiskSmall everyday habits can help reduce long-term cancer risk. Researchers note that the temperature of beverages matters more than avoiding tea or coffee altogether.
- Allow hot drinks to cool for a few minutes before drinking.
- Choose warm rather than very hot or scalding beverages.
- Avoid sipping immediately after boiling.
- Give your mouth time to adjust before taking the first sip.
Final TakeawayEveryday habits influence long-term cancer risk. Strong evidence shows that drink temperature matters more than drink choice. Allowing hot beverages to cool may protect the esophagus from repeated injury and help lower esophageal cancer risk over time.
