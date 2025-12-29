Carcinogenicity of drinking coffee, mate, and very hot beverages

Regularly drinking beverages above 65°C can injure the esophagus and raise cancer risk, making temperature an overlooked health factor.

Do Hot Drinks Quietly Raise Your Cancer Risk?

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can hot drinks really cause cancer?

A: Long-term consumption of very hot beverages can damage the esophagus and increase cancer risk.

Q: What temperature is unsafe for drinking hot beverages?

A: Liquids above 65 degrees Celsius are linked to higher esophageal cancer risk.

Q: Is tea safer than coffee when it comes to cancer risk?

A: No. The risk depends on temperature, not the type of beverage.

Q: Does occasional consumption of hot drinks increase cancer risk?

A: Risk increases mainly with frequent and long-term exposure to very hot drinks.

Q: How can I reduce cancer risk from hot beverages?

A: Allow drinks to cool before drinking and avoid scalding temperatures.