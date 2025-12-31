LiverTox: Clinical and Research Information on Drug-Induced Liver Injury [Internet]

The Role of Fenugreek in the Management of Type 2 Diabetes

Effect of fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum L.) intake on glycemia: a meta-analysis of clinical trials

Used for centuries, these humble kitchen seeds are gaining attention for their ability to prevent post-meal blood sugar spikes.

Do Fenugreek (Methi) Seeds Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels?

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do fenugreek seeds affect blood sugar?

A: Fenugreek seeds slow glucose absorption and improve insulin response.

Q: How much fenugreek should be consumed daily?

A: You can consume about one teaspoon daily.

Q: Can fenugreek replace diabetes medication?

A: No, fenugreek seeds should only be used as a supportive care as part of existing treatment plans.

Q: Is soaking fenugreek seeds necessary?

A: Soaking improves the digestibility and nutrient absorption of fenugreek seeds.

Q: Who should avoid fenugreek seeds?

A: People on glucose-lowering medications should consult a doctor before consuming fenugreek seeds.