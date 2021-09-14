About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?
Advertisement

Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 14, 2021 at 5:17 PM

Highlights:
  • Pregnant women who have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine are safe and are not at higher risk of miscarriage
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urges pregnant women to take the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible

No, Covid-19 vaccine does not increase the risk of miscarriage in pregnant women, reveals a new study.

In the study, published in JAMA, researchers from the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) -- collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and nine health systems -- examined 105,446 women from December 15, 2020, to June 28, 2021. Of these, 13,160 ended up in miscarriages, while 92,286 pregnancies were ongoing.
Advertisement

Do Covid Jabs Increase Risk of Miscarriage?

Among the women, 14.3 percent received at least one dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The team looked at women between six weeks' and 19 week's gestation and identified the 'index date' as the last day of the four-week surveillance period.
Advertisement

They found that women had received a Covid-19 vaccine 28 days before the index date in 8 percent of ongoing pregnancies and 8.6 percent of miscarriages, the Daily Mail reported.

Further, the proportion of women aged 35 to 49 years who miscarried was higher than the proportion with ongoing pregnancies in that age-group (38.7 percent vs 22.3 percent).

Overall, this means women who suffered miscarriages did not have higher odds of receiving a Covid shot in the previous 28 days compared to women who did not suffer miscarriages, the researchers explained.

"Despite limitations, these data can be used to inform vaccine recommendations and to counsel patients," said Heather S. Lipkind, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Yale University in Connecticut.

The findings come about a month after the CDC urged pregnant women to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as they can.

In a separate study, a team from the CDC looked at 2,456 pregnant women who received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna Covid vaccine prior to 20 weeks' gestation as of July 19, 2021, from the agency's smartphone tool V-SAFE that tracks people who received Covid shots.

The study, published on pre-print server Research Square, also looked at the risk of miscarriage, also described in the study as a 'spontaneous abortion', the Daily Mail reported.

While miscarriages occurred in 11-16 percent of pregnancies, the rate of miscarriage in women who received the Covid shot was 12.8 percent -- within the normal range.

Further, the miscarriages ranged from 9.8 percent among 20-to-29-year-olds to 28.8 percent in those aged 40 and older.

This is also in line with data, which find that women are at a higher risk for a miscarriage when they conceive at age 35 or older, the report said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< World Sepsis Day 2021 – Stop Sepsis, Save Lives

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
Understanding Introversion and the Probable Signs of Introversion in Children
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World Sepsis Day 2021 - Stop Sepsis, Save Lives
World First Aid Day 2021 -
World First Aid Day 2021 - "First Aid and Road Safety"
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome 

Recommended Reading
Study Shows How Our Immune System may Help Prevent Miscarriage
Study Shows How Our Immune System may Help Prevent Miscarriage
A class of immune cells that plays a key role in miscarriage has been discovered by researchers. ......
Instagram Helps Women to Overcome Miscarriage Distress
Instagram Helps Women to Overcome Miscarriage Distress
Social media is becoming a common avenue for patient testimonials as a new study finds that ......
Check Out the Impact of COVID-19 on Pregnant Moms
Check Out the Impact of COVID-19 on Pregnant Moms
Pregnant moms need to be more cautious during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Washing hands more ......
Miscarriage
Miscarriage
A miscarriage (spontaneous abortion) is the spontaneous loss of a fetus before the 20th week of ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agreeNo, give me more info Close