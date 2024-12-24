About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Dinga Dinga Disease: A Modern-Day Dancing Plague

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Dec 24 2024 1:52 PM

Uncontrollable shaking, fever, headaches, and body pain are hallmark symptoms of Dinga Dinga in Uganda. With no confirmed cause, the disease continues to baffle health experts. Could it be physical or psychological?

Dinga Dinga Disease: A Modern-Day Dancing Plague
Highlights:
  • The Dinga Dinga disease outbreak in Uganda’s Bundibugyo district has gained attention due to its mysterious nature
  • The symptoms of Dinga Dinga, particularly the uncontrollable shaking similar to the “Dancing Plague” of 1518
  • There is no definitive cure for Dinga Dinga and medical treatment focuses on alleviating symptoms
The “Dinga Dinga” disease outbreak in Uganda’s Bundibugyo district has gathered significant attention due to its mysterious nature. It affects many people majorly affecting women and girls. Dinga Dinga has been affecting the local population for over a year.
The disease is locally known as “Dinga Dinga” which translates to “shaking like dancing”. The name stems from the involuntary, rhythmic shaking of infected individuals' bodies, which resembles dancing.


Symptoms of Dinga Dinga

The main symptoms of Dinga Dinga include:
  • Fever
  • Headaches (persistent, severe headache)
  • Cough and runny nose
  • Body pain throughout the body making movement difficult
  • Excessive shaking, the most unique symptom, involves uncontrollable shaking or trembling severely affecting the patient’s ability to move.
The trembling or shaking is so intense that it can lead to temporary paralysis, especially when a person tries to walk or stand. The trembling episode can last for hours and this is the hallmark symptom of the disease.


Comparison with the "Dancing Plague" of 1518

The symptoms of Dinga Dinga, particularly the uncontrollable shaking have led health experts to compare it with the “Dancing Plague” of 1518 in Strasbourg, France. Exhaustion and death resulted from the uncontrolled dancing observed during this time.

The dancing plague's cause is still uncertain, with theories ranging from ergot poisoning (a hallucinogenic fungus) to mass psychogenic illness. Likewise, there is speculation that Dinga Dinga could be due to physical or psychological causes, however, this is only theoretical (1 Trusted Source
The dancing plague: a public health conundrum

Go to source).

The most recent data shows that Bundibugyo district has seen more than 300 cases, predominantly affecting women and girls. Though neighboring areas are currently unaffected, the significant cluster of cases raises concerns regarding broader transmission.


Uncertainty and Effect of the Dinga Dinga Outbreak

Despite the high number of cases, there are no deaths and the disease is self-limiting which resolves within a week. The inability to identify the cause of the disease and more number of cases has led to research.

At present there is no definitive cure for Dinga Dinga and medical treatment focuses on alleviating symptoms. Antibiotics are administered although the exact cause is unclear.

The ongoing outbreak of this condition significantly affects the community. The episodes of shaking make it difficult for individuals to complete daily tasks. A lack of a clear diagnosis has created a sense of fear and uncertainty among people. The social and economic consequences are substantial, as many are unable to work or care for their families during the period of illness.

While the disease appears to resolve on its own in most cases, medical professionals have advised against relying on unverified treatments and seeking care from health facilities.

Ongoing research and proper medical care are essential to understanding the cause and ensuring the health and safety of the population. Local health authorities and the government are working to provide the necessary care, but the continuing uncertainty about the disease’s cause and spread presents a significant challenge for public health interventions.

Reference:
  1. The dancing plague: a public health conundrum - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9242030/)


Source-Medindia
