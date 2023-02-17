Dietary Advice for Pregnant Muslims Who Fast During Ramadan

Eating a high-fat diet outside of fasting hours may decrease some of the harmful effects for pregnant women who fast throughout Ramadan.



What is Ramadan Fasting?

How Does Maternal Lifestyle During Ramadan Influence the Baby?

Is it Advisable to Fast During Pregnancy?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and it begins in Australia on the evening of March 22 and ends on the evening of April 20 this year. Every day, from dawn to nightfall, healthy adult Muslims are obligated to fast. This includes refraining from drinking, eating, immoral behavior, and expressing rage. Prayer, reading the Quran, and charitable giving are also recommended during the holy month.German researchers examined maternal lifestyle during Ramadan to see if nutrition and sleep changes during the month (in addition to and independent of maternal fasting) are connected with neonatal health outcomes.Fasting during the first trimester (weeks 1 to the end of week 12) was found to be strongly related to lower birth weight. However, when daily fat intake outside of fasting hours is increased, this unfavorable effect vanishes.