Dietary Advice for Pregnant Muslims Who Fast During Ramadan
Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Healthy adult Muslims usually fast during the month of Ramadan
  • Pregnant women who fasted during the first trimester of pregnancy delivered babies with lower birth weight
  • However, researchers observed that this effect vanished when daily fat intake outside of fasting hours was increased

Eating a high-fat diet outside of fasting hours may decrease some of the harmful effects for pregnant women who fast throughout Ramadan.

What is Ramadan Fasting?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and it begins in Australia on the evening of March 22 and ends on the evening of April 20 this year. Every day, from dawn to nightfall, healthy adult Muslims are obligated to fast. This includes refraining from drinking, eating, immoral behavior, and expressing rage. Prayer, reading the Quran, and charitable giving are also recommended during the holy month.

How Does Maternal Lifestyle During Ramadan Influence the Baby?

German researchers examined maternal lifestyle during Ramadan to see if nutrition and sleep changes during the month (in addition to and independent of maternal fasting) are connected with neonatal health outcomes.

Is it Advisable to Fast During Pregnancy?

Fasting during the first trimester (weeks 1 to the end of week 12) was found to be strongly related to lower birth weight. However, when daily fat intake outside of fasting hours is increased, this unfavorable effect vanishes.

Mental Health Secrets of Ramadan Fasting
Mental Health Secrets of Ramadan Fasting
Ramadan fasting has constructive effects on mental health as it helps to cure several mental ailments like anxiety, depression, and stress.
"The finding that dietary intake during Ramadan potentially moderates the fasting-birth weight association is of high relevance to pregnant Muslims who wish to fast, and their healthcare professionals, since dietary choices outside of fasting hours are often relatively easily modifiable," said the authors.

A new German study polled 326 Muslims whose pregnancies coincided with Ramadan in 2017.

According to the authors, "temporary caloric deficits" may be a mechanism by which intermittent fasting during pregnancy impacts the offspring's birth weight.
Oral Health Care Guide for Healthy Ramadan Fasting
Oral Health Care Guide for Healthy Ramadan Fasting
Are you worried about oral health problems during Ramadan fasting? Here are some tips that can help you maintain good oral hygiene during this period.
"Since high-fat content foods tend to have higher caloric contents, eating increased amounts of such food might lead pregnant women to reach sufficient daily caloric intakes. Furthermore, since fat has a low glycaemic index, increasing consumption of fat on fasting days may help delay the onset of physical states that are harmful to the fetus."

According to the researchers, more research is needed to assess the significance of individual nutrients and food groups to offer precise dietary advice for pregnant Muslims who want to fast throughout Ramadan.

Source: Medindia
Ramadan: Fasting and Diabetes Management
Ramadan: Fasting and Diabetes Management
Manage your diabetes while fasting during Ramadan. Understand the importance of blood sugar monitoring and get important safety tips.

Fasting During Ramadan Does Not Cause Preterm Delivery
Fasting During Ramadan Does Not Cause Preterm Delivery
Fasting during Ramadan does not result in preterm delivery, but could result in a smaller baby.
Recommended Reading

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia in Pregnancy

Anemia is the commonest blood disorder that may occur in pregnancy and is usually due to low iron or folate ...
Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech ...
Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

Diet for Anemia in Pregnancy

A modified diet rich in Folate, Vitamin B12 and Iron is essential for the rapid rise in hemoglobin ...
Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.
Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Nocturnal Leg Cramps

Nocturnal leg cramps are painful muscle contractions, which occur in the calf, foot or thigh muscles at ...
Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. ...
Stress and Miscarriage

Stress and Miscarriage

New research indicates that too much stress could lead to miscarriage. What are the risk factors to avoid? ...
The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

The Magic Feeling of Being A Mother

Selecting the doctor who will help you in your pregnancy is a very personal decision.
