medindia
Diet Alone can Boost Health, Prevent Disease in Obese Older Adults
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Diet Alone can Boost Health, Prevent Disease in Obese Older Adults

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 2, 2020 at 1:11 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Healthy diet alone is enough to boost your overall health
  • Consuming a calorie-restricted DASH diet with a prescribed protein intake can reduce body fat and maintain muscle strength in obese older adults
  • So, eat healthy to live a healthy and disease-free life

Following a DASH eating plan can benefit patients diagnosed with metabolic syndrome, who are at higher risk for developing heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, reports a new study.
Diet Alone can Boost Health, Prevent Disease in Obese Older Adults

Older adults on a diet designed to help patients with high blood pressure reaped benefits beyond those anticipated by South Dakota State University researchers.

Show Full Article


Assistant professor Cydne Perry of the Department of Health and Nutritional Sciences sought to evaluate whether adults age 65 and older on Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension diet, or DASH, with a prescribed protein intake would maintain muscle mass and strength.

"Muscle maintenance is a way to reduce older adults' risk of falling, thus improving their quality of life while reducing health-care costs," Perry explained.

The 36 adults who completed the 12-week study lost an average of 6% of their total body weight and maintained their muscle strength. In addition, "the dietary changes actually helped improve their metabolic health," she said, thereby reducing their risk of developing cardiovascular disease, diabetes, metabolic syndrome and fatty liver disease.

Study results were published in the Nutrients, a peer-reviewed human nutrition journal.

In addition to being at least 65 years old, the participants had to be able move around on their own. When the researchers did baseline evaluations, Perry said, "it just so happened that the participants were obese, had high blood pressure and had reduced muscle strength." One had diabetes and two had prediabetes.

Furthermore, she noted, "I did not control for physical activity. Because of that, this cohort of people maintained their regular daily physical activities, which shows the true effect of the diet."

More than 41% of older Americans are obese, according to Centers for Disease Control Statistics, and the National Council on Aging reports that 80% of older adults have at least one chronic disease. Most also do not exercise regularly.

The project is supported by the SDSU Scholarly Excellence Fund, South Dakota Beef Industry Council, Sanford Health-SDSU Collaborative Research Program and U.S Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture funding through the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station.

Controlling Calories, Nutrients

During the study, participants "consumed all of the meals provided by the research personnel and none that we did not provide," Perry said. This methodology, known as controlled feeding, is "the gold standard for clinical nutritional research in humans."

American dietary guidelines recommend that sedentary older males consume 2,000 calories per day, while women should have 1,600 calories per day. Consequently, the research team prepared meals for the 15 men and 21 women in the study that contained 1,800 calories a day.

The DASH diet is a food group-based diet consisting of grains, dairy, protein, fruits and vegetables. "It is the ratios within those food groups that make the diet so effective," Perry said. "The diet emphasizes whole food, no processed foods."

Another key aspect of the study was protein intake. Participants consumed 126 grams of meat a day, evenly distributed among breakfast, lunch and dinner. "We were looking at the effect of daily meat consumption on muscle maintenance," she noted. The diet also included 391 milligrams of cholesterol a day, which is actually more than the recommended limit of 300 milligrams.

Perry and associate professor Gary Van Guilder of the Department of Health and Nutritional Sciences put together an interdisciplinary team of undergraduate students majoring in nutrition, dietetics, hospitality management, mathematics and pharmacy to work on the study. Exercise science students collected body composition and muscle fitness data under Van Guilder's direction. A medical laboratory science student drew blood samples and a dietetics master's student also worked on the study.

Maintaining Muscle, Improving Metabolic Health

Participants lost an average of 1.1 pounds per week, for an average total weight loss of more than 13 pounds. Though all body weight components decreased dramatically, the greatest loss was fat mass. "The participants lost an average of 4.5 kilograms (nearly 10 pounds) of fat mass," Perry said.

Generally, when older adults, in particular, lose that much weight without engaging in weight training, they tend to lose strength, she explained. Surprisingly, the participants not only maintained their muscle strength, but also improved other physical movement parameters.

"As body mass decreased, grip strength increased," the researchers reported. The participants' ability to move from a sitting to a standing position also improved. Furthermore, Perry noted, "Though they did not build any muscle, their muscles became more efficient at utilizing energy."

The average blood pressure for the study group also dropped from 133/76 mmHg to a healthy 120/70, eliminating blood pressure as a risk factor.

Now, the researchers are evaluating the diet's effect on biomarkers of metabolic health, such as cholesterol, glucose levels and insulin sensitivity. Perry anticipates this dietary approach will also benefit patients diagnosed with metabolic syndrome, who are at higher risk for having heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes.

Reference :
  1. A Calorie-Restricted DASH Diet Reduces Body Fat and Maintains Muscle Strength in Obese Older Adults - (https://doi.org/10.3390/nu12010102)


Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

DASH Diet can Lower Heart Failure Risk

DASH Diet is recommended for people to control their high blood pressure levels. A new study has revealed that DASH Diet can also reduce heart failure risk in people under age 75.

Natural Remedies for High Blood Pressure

Herbs supplements, healthy eating pattern and a few yoga exercises constitute the natural remedies for lowering high blood pressure.

DASH Diet Can Reduce Risk of Depression

Following the DASH diet which is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and dairy can reduce the chances of depression. The benefits are more in those who stick to the diet.

How to Stay Active as You Get Older

Being physically active with a healthy dose of exercise for senior citizens is one of the ways to be fit, independent and be mentally active.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Macrobiotic Diet

Macrobiotics is an Oriental theory that lays down guidelines for promoting wellbeing and longevity through systematic diet consisting mainly of whole grains and beans.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Diet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietSouth Beach DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMacrobiotic Diet
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Vegetarian Diet Lowers Stroke Risk

Gut Bacteria can Secrete Carcinogen: Study

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Does Not Lose Its Health Benefits Even After Cooking
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive