In an attempt to unwind the link between Diabetic patients and COVID-19 infection, a study conducted by the University of Minnesota Medical School revealed that Diabetes medications taken by COVID-19 infected patients could have placed them in the category of less severe case of COVID-19

‘Even though Diabetes is counted as a risk factor for COVID-19 infection, the drug ‘metformin’ used for the same, helps in protecting the patients from severe and lethal complications of the infection.’

Diabetic Drug ‘Metformin’ May have Protected Diabetic Patients from Severity Of COVID-19