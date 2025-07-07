About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Diabetes Prevention? Lifestyle Changes Beat Metformin

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jul 7 2025 12:01 AM

Want to delay or dodge diabetes for decades? Science proves consistent lifestyle changes can outlast medication.

Highlights:
  • Lifestyle changes prevent type 2 diabetes more effectively than metformin
  • Participants who adopted lifestyle interventions stayed diabetes-free for up to 3.5 years longer than those on placebo
  • The U.S. Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) study, now tracking aging-related conditions, is one of the most comprehensive diabetes prevention studies to date
In the early 2000s, the U.S. Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), a large randomized clinical trial, found that extensive lifestyle change was more effective than metformin at preventing at-risk patients from developing type 2 diabetes (1 Trusted Source
Long-term effects and effect heterogeneity of lifestyle and metformin interventions on type 2 diabetes incidence over 21 years in the US Diabetes Prevention Program randomised clinical trial

Go to source).

How Lifestyle Interventions Affect Health

In a recently completed follow-up study, a team of researchers, including Vallabh "Raj" Shah, professor emeritus in The University of New Mexico Departments of Internal Medicine and Biochemistry & Molecular Biology at the School of Medicine, discovered that the health benefits of the lifestyle intervention persisted more than 20 years.

In a study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, scientists reported that the best outcomes from both therapies were seen in the first few years of the trial, and they were long-lasting, Shah explained. "The data suggests that those people who didn't get diabetes also didn't get diabetes after 22 years," he informed me.


Treating Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin or Lifestyle Modification Plan?

The DPP was established in 1996 to evaluate the efficacy of metformin, which was then newly approved by the FDA to treat Type 2 diabetes, to a lifestyle modification plan that included exercise and a healthy diet. The study included 3,234 participants with prediabetes from 30 institutions across 22 states.

According to the latest study, rigorous lifestyle intervention lowered diabetes development by 24%, whereas metformin reduced it by 17%. The DPP previously discovered that after the first three years of investigation, the lifestyle intervention of moderate weight loss and increased physical activity decreased the occurrence of type 2 diabetes by 58% compared to a placebo, whereas metformin reduced diabetes development by 31%.


Lifestyle Interventions More Effective in Treating Diabetes

Compared to the original placebo group, the median time without diabetes was extended by three and a half years in the lifestyle group and two and a half years in the metformin group.

"Within three years, they had to stop the study because lifestyle was better than metformin," Shah pointed out. "That means lifestyle, which everybody is banking on, is more effective - that is the news."


Diabetes Prevention Program Repurposed to Study Aging-Related Disorders

However, because a plethora of health and biological data had already been acquired for patients included in the trial, the DPP was repurposed as the DPP Outcomes Study (DPPOS), allowing researchers to track their health outcomes in different areas over decades, he explained.

Shah has worked on kidney disease research for almost three decades, conducting numerous studies in Zuni Pueblo and other American Indian communities in western New Mexico. He has also overseen the involvement of the American Indian cohort in the DPPOS program. Meanwhile, David Schade, M.D., chief of the Division of Endocrinology at the UNM School of Medicine, sought New Mexico individuals for the study.

More recently, DPPOS researchers have used their large, well-documented cohort to repurpose the study to focus on aging-related disorders such as cancer and dementia, Shah explained.

Reference:
  1. Long-term effects and effect heterogeneity of lifestyle and metformin interventions on type 2 diabetes incidence over 21 years in the US Diabetes Prevention Program randomised clinical trial - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40311647/)

Source-Medindia


