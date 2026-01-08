Detox Drinks Exposed: Why Your Body Doesn`t Need Them

Detox drinks and juice cleanses claim to flush toxins, but scientific evidence shows no added detox benefit beyond natural liver and kidney function.

Detox diets for toxin elimination and weight management: a critical review of the evidence

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do detox drinks really remove toxins from the body?

A: No. Scientific studies show no evidence that detox drinks remove toxins beyond natural organ function.

Q: Why do people lose weight on juice cleanses?

A: Weight loss is mainly due to water loss and calorie restriction, not fat loss or detoxification.

Q: Can detox cleanses harm health?

A: Yes. They may cause nutrient deficiencies, low blood sugar, and electrolyte imbalance.

Q: Is the liver enough to detox the body?

A: Yes. The liver and kidneys continuously detoxify blood efficiently in healthy individuals.

Q: What is a safer alternative to detox cleanses?

A: A balanced diet with fiber rich foods, hydration, and reduced processed food intake.