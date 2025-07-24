About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Depression Risk High in Women With Premature Menopause

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 24 2025 4:27 PM

Nearly one in three women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) experience depressive symptoms. Key risk factors include younger age at diagnosis, fertility grief, and lack of emotional support, not hormone therapy use.

Depression Risk High in Women With Premature Menopause
Highlights:
  • Risk factors include younger age at diagnosis, severe menopause symptoms, and fertility grief
  • Hormone therapy did not significantly reduce depressive symptoms
  • Nearly 30% of women with early menopause suffer from depressive symptoms
Depression affects nearly one-third of women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), according to a new study published in Menopause, the journal of The Menopause Society. The findings provide crucial insight into why some women with this life-altering diagnosis are more vulnerable than others (1 Trusted Source
Depressive symptoms in women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI): a cross-sectional observational study

Go to source).
Premature menopause, also known as premature or primary ovarian insufficiency, occurs when the ovaries stop functioning before age 40. This not only causes early estrogen deficiency but also to unexpected infertility, which can significantly affect a woman’s mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

A recent meta-analysis revealed women with POI have a 3.3 times higher risk of depression and 4.9 times higher risk of anxiety than women without the condition. These risks are not surprising given the combination of sudden infertility, hot flashes, sexual dysfunction, reduced bone density, and potential heart complications, all of which can impact identity, relationships, and future plans.


Tackling Premature Ovarian Insufficiency: A New Chapter in POI Care
Tackling Premature Ovarian Insufficiency: A New Chapter in POI Care
Losing ovarian function before 40: What every woman should know about premature ovarian insufficiency (POI).
Advertisement

Not All Women Respond the Same Way

This new cross-sectional study, involving nearly 350 women with POI, is the first large-scale effort to identify specific risk factors linked to depressive symptoms in this population. The key finding: 29.9% of the participants experienced depression, and several variables influenced this risk.

Top Predictors of Depression in POI:
  • Younger age at diagnosis
  • More severe menopausal symptoms
  • Fertility-related grief
  • Lack of emotional support
Interestingly, women with a genetic cause of POI experienced fewer depressive symptoms. This may suggest a difference in psychological processing when the diagnosis is expected or better understood.

Another striking observation: Hormone therapy (HT) , though widely used to manage menopause symptoms, had no significant effect on depressive symptoms. This underlines that psychosocial support is just as critical as medical treatment.


Advertisement
Quiz on Menopause
Quiz on Menopause
Menopause is inevitable in a woman’s life and it would be apt to be well prepared for it. Learn more about menopause and the best ways of managing it by going through this ...

Hot Flashes Not to Blame?

Although severe menopausal symptoms overall were linked to depression, night sweats and hot flashes specifically were not. This shifts the focus from just treating physical symptoms to also addressing the emotional and social loss that often accompanies POI.

The high prevalence of depressive symptoms in those with POI highlights the importance of routine screening in this vulnerable population. Although hormone therapy is recognized as the standard of care for those with POI for management of some menopause-related symptoms and preventive care, it is not first-line treatment for mood disorders,” said Dr. Monica Christmas, Associate Medical Director at The Menopause Society. “This was evident in this study in which there was no difference in depressive symptoms between those using hormones and those not using hormone therapy. Addressing behavioral-health concerns with evidence-based interventions should be part of any comprehensive POI care plan.”


Menopause Calculator
Menopause Calculator
Estimate your menopause symptoms and its severity by tracking symptoms and cycle changes with our easy-to-use menopause calculator.

Treat the Hormones, But Don’t Miss the Hurt

If you're a woman diagnosed with POI, it's crucial to know that emotional challenges are common, and you're not alone.

Screening for depression and ensuring access to mental health support should be a standard part of POI care, not an afterthought. Mental health in menopause care deserves as much attention as hormone management.

Reference:
  1. Depressive symptoms in women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI): a cross-sectional observational study - (https://journals.lww.com/menopausejournal/fulltext/9900/depressive_symptoms_in_women_with_premature.494.aspx)

Source-Medindia
Premature Ovarian Failure - Causes Clinical features Investigations Management
Premature Ovarian Failure - Causes Clinical features Investigations Management
Premature menopause is ovarian failure which occurs 2 SD in years before a mean menopausal age and presents with amenorrhoea along with hormonal variations.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional