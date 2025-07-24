Depression Risk High in Women With Premature Menopause

Nearly one in three women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) experience depressive symptoms. Key risk factors include younger age at diagnosis, fertility grief, and lack of emotional support, not hormone therapy use.
- Risk factors include younger age at diagnosis, severe menopause symptoms, and fertility grief
- Hormone therapy did not significantly reduce depressive symptoms
- Nearly 30% of women with early menopause suffer from depressive symptoms
Depressive symptoms in women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI): a cross-sectional observational study
Go to source). Premature menopause, also known as premature or primary ovarian insufficiency, occurs when the ovaries stop functioning before age 40. This not only causes early estrogen deficiency but also to unexpected infertility, which can significantly affect a woman’s mental, physical, and emotional well-being.
A recent meta-analysis revealed women with POI have a 3.3 times higher risk of depression and 4.9 times higher risk of anxiety than women without the condition. These risks are not surprising given the combination of sudden infertility, hot flashes, sexual dysfunction, reduced bone density, and potential heart complications, all of which can impact identity, relationships, and future plans.
It's not just hormones - early #menopause hits the heart and mind. New findings uncover why some women with premature menopause suffer more than others. #prematuremenopause #womensmentalhealth #depressionawareness #poi #medindia’
Not All Women Respond the Same WayThis new cross-sectional study, involving nearly 350 women with POI, is the first large-scale effort to identify specific risk factors linked to depressive symptoms in this population. The key finding: 29.9% of the participants experienced depression, and several variables influenced this risk.
Top Predictors of Depression in POI:
- Younger age at diagnosis
- More severe menopausal symptoms
- Fertility-related grief
- Lack of emotional support
Another striking observation: Hormone therapy (HT) , though widely used to manage menopause symptoms, had no significant effect on depressive symptoms. This underlines that psychosocial support is just as critical as medical treatment.
Hot Flashes Not to Blame?Although severe menopausal symptoms overall were linked to depression, night sweats and hot flashes specifically were not. This shifts the focus from just treating physical symptoms to also addressing the emotional and social loss that often accompanies POI.
“The high prevalence of depressive symptoms in those with POI highlights the importance of routine screening in this vulnerable population. Although hormone therapy is recognized as the standard of care for those with POI for management of some menopause-related symptoms and preventive care, it is not first-line treatment for mood disorders,” said Dr. Monica Christmas, Associate Medical Director at The Menopause Society. “This was evident in this study in which there was no difference in depressive symptoms between those using hormones and those not using hormone therapy. Addressing behavioral-health concerns with evidence-based interventions should be part of any comprehensive POI care plan.”
Treat the Hormones, But Don’t Miss the HurtIf you're a woman diagnosed with POI, it's crucial to know that emotional challenges are common, and you're not alone.
Screening for depression and ensuring access to mental health support should be a standard part of POI care, not an afterthought. Mental health in menopause care deserves as much attention as hormone management.
Reference:
- Depressive symptoms in women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI): a cross-sectional observational study - (https://journals.lww.com/menopausejournal/fulltext/9900/depressive_symptoms_in_women_with_premature.494.aspx)
Source-Medindia