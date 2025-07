Depression Risk High in Women With Premature Menopause

Nearly one in three women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) experience depressive symptoms. Key risk factors include younger age at diagnosis, fertility grief, and lack of emotional support, not hormone therapy use.

Highlights: Risk factors include younger age at diagnosis, severe menopause symptoms, and fertility grief

Hormone therapy did not significantly reduce depressive symptoms

Nearly 30% of women with early menopause suffer from depressive symptoms

Did You Know?

It's not just hormones - early #menopause hits the heart and mind. New findings uncover why some women with premature menopause suffer more than others. #prematuremenopause #womensmentalhealth #depressionawareness #poi #medindia’

Not All Women Respond the Same Way

Younger age at diagnosis

More severe menopausal symptoms

Fertility-related grief

Lack of emotional support

Hot Flashes Not to Blame?

Treat the Hormones, But Don’t Miss the Hurt

, according to a new study published in, the journal of The Menopause Society. The findings provide crucial insight into why some women with this life-altering diagnosis are more vulnerable than others (). Premature menopause , also known as premature or primary ovarian insufficiency, occurs when the ovaries stop functioning before age 40. This not only causes early estrogen deficiency but also to unexpected infertility, which can significantly affect a woman’s mental, physical, and emotional well-being.A recent meta-analysis revealed women with POI have athan women without the condition. These risks are not surprising given the combination of sudden infertility, hot flashes, sexual dysfunction, reduced bone density, and potential heart complications, all of which can impact identity, relationships, and future plans.This new cross-sectional study, involving nearly 350 women with POI, is the first large-scale effort to identifylinked to depressive symptoms in this population. The, and several variables influenced this risk.Top Predictors of Depression in POI:Interestingly,experienced. This may suggest a difference in psychological processing when the diagnosis is expected or better understood.Another striking observation:, though widely used to manage menopause symptoms,on depressive symptoms. This underlines thatis just as critical as medical treatment.Although severe menopausal symptoms overall were linked to depression,. This shifts the focus from just treating physical symptoms to also addressing the emotional and social loss that often accompanies POI.,” said, Associate Medical Director at The Menopause Society. “.”If you're a woman diagnosed with POI, it's crucial to know that emotional challenges are common, and you're not alone.Screening for depression and ensuring access to mental health support should be a, not an afterthought. Mental health in menopause care deserves as much attention as hormone management.Source-Medindia