Depression Risk High in Women With Premature Menopause

Nearly one in three women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) experience depressive symptoms. Key risk factors include younger age at diagnosis, fertility grief, and lack of emotional support, not hormone therapy use.

Highlights: Risk factors include younger age at diagnosis, severe menopause symptoms, and fertility grief

Hormone therapy did not significantly reduce depressive symptoms

Nearly 30% of women with early menopause suffer from depressive symptoms

Depressive symptoms in women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI): a cross-sectional observational study



Not All Women Respond the Same Way

Younger age at diagnosis

More severe menopausal symptoms

Fertility-related grief

Lack of emotional support

Hot Flashes Not to Blame?

Treat the Hormones, But Don’t Miss the Hurt

