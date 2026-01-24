Depression Implant Delivers Sustained Improvement Over Two Years

An implanted vagus nerve stimulation device delivered long-term symptom relief and remission for people with decades-long treatment-resistant depression.
- Vagus nerve stimulation delivered sustained improvement in severe treatment-resistant depression
- More than 20% of patients achieved remission after two years of therapy
- Benefits remained stable or improved over time with low relapse rates
Durability of the benefit of vagus nerve stimulation in markedly treatment-resistant major depression: a RECOVER trial report
Go to source). About one in five adults in the United States will face major depression at some stage of life. While many respond after trying a few treatment options, up to one-third do not gain sufficient relief from standard antidepressant medications or psychotherapy.
This condition, referred to as treatment-resistant depression, may last for years or even decades. Evidence now indicates that a small surgically implanted device could bring significant and durable improvement for individuals with the most disabling forms of the illness.
A large, multicenter clinical trial led by scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis examined this treatment approach. The findings showed that a device designed to stimulate the vagus nerve was associated with lasting improvements in depressive symptoms, everyday functioning, and overall quality of life.
Most participants who showed improvement after the first year continued to experience benefits for at least two years. Participants had lived with depression for an average of 29 years and had previously attempted about 13 treatments without success, including intensive therapies such as electroconvulsive therapy and transcranial magnetic stimulation, underscoring the severity of their condition.
Severe Depression and Long-Term Treatment ChallengesThe updated findings are part of the ongoing RECOVER trial and were published in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology.
According to lead author Charles Conway, MD, professor of psychiatry and director of the WashU Medicine Treatment Resistant Mood Disorders Center, the trial included what may be the most severely affected group of treatment-resistant depression patients ever evaluated in a clinical trial.
He noted that these individuals often have no remaining treatment options, and even partial improvement can dramatically change their lives. With a chronic and disabling illness, sustained benefit from vagus nerve stimulation represents a major advancement.
Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy MechanismThe RECOVER trial was designed to assess whether adding vagus nerve stimulation to ongoing care could improve outcomes for people with treatment-resistant depression. The therapy involves surgically implanting a device beneath the skin in the chest, which delivers controlled electrical impulses to the left vagus nerve. This nerve serves as a critical communication pathway between the brain and multiple internal organs.
The Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy System is manufactured by LivaNova USA, Inc., which sponsored and funded the RECOVER trial. The project is collecting long-term information on mood, daily functioning, and quality of life in people with severe treatment-resistant depression.
One goal is to inform decisions by the United States Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regarding expanded coverage, which could significantly improve access, as treatment cost has been a major limitation.
Implant Activation Strategy and Outcome TrackingNearly 500 individuals were enrolled at 84 sites across the United States. Approximately three-quarters of participants were so severely affected by depression that they were unable to work. All participants received the implanted device, but only half had the device activated during the first year to allow comparison between groups. Researchers monitored changes in depression severity, quality of life, and daily functioning.
A meaningful response was defined as at least a 30% improvement in symptoms compared with baseline. A reduction of 50% or more was categorized as a substantial response.
Conway emphasized that even modest symptom improvement can be life-changing, as severe depression often leaves people unable to manage everyday tasks and increases the risk of hospitalization or early death.
Mood and Function Gains in the Blinded Study PhaseEarlier results from the blinded first year showed that participants with activated devices experienced longer periods of improved mood, better functioning, and higher quality of life compared with those whose devices were inactive.
However, the primary measurement tool, the Montgomery-Åsberg depression scale, did not demonstrate a statistically significant difference between the two groups.
The most recent analysis focused on individuals whose devices were active from the beginning of the trial. Researchers evaluated whether benefits observed at 12 months persisted through 24 months and whether some individuals who did not initially improve experienced delayed benefits.
Among 214 participants who received active treatment from the start, about 69%, or 147 people, showed a meaningful response at one year in at least one outcome measure.
Long-Term Benefits Across Mood and Daily FunctioningMore than 80% of participants who improved at 12 months maintained or enhanced their outcomes at two years across measures of depression, quality of life, and daily functioning. Among those with a substantial response at one year, 92% continued to benefit at 24 months.
Nearly one-third of participants who did not improve during the first year reported benefits by the end of the second year, indicating that the therapy may take longer to produce results for some individuals. Relapse rates remained low, especially among those with the strongest responses.
The analysis also showed that over 20% of treated participants, or 39 individuals, were in remission after two years, meaning their symptoms had eased enough to allow normal daily functioning. Conway described this outcome as particularly striking, noting that sustained remission at this level is rare in individuals with long-standing treatment-resistant depression.
In conclusion, vagus nerve stimulation demonstrated durable and meaningful benefits for people with severe treatment-resistant depression, offering sustained improvement, low relapse, and notable remission rates over two years.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is treatment-resistant depression?
A: It refers to depression that does not improve after multiple treatment attempts.
Q: How does vagus nerve stimulation work?
A: It uses electrical signals sent to the vagus nerve through an implanted device.
Q: What makes this depression implant different from medications?
A: The implant works by sending electrical signals to a nerve connected to the brain, rather than relying on chemical changes like medicines.
Q: Who were the people helped by this implant?
A: Participants had extremely severe depression and had not improved after many previous treatments.
Q: How quickly did patients feel better after getting the implant?
A: Some people improved within the first year, while others began to see benefits during the second year.
