Depression Implant Delivers Sustained Improvement Over Two Years

An implanted vagus nerve stimulation device delivered long-term symptom relief and remission for people with decades-long treatment-resistant depression.

Durability of the benefit of vagus nerve stimulation in markedly treatment-resistant major depression: a RECOVER trial report

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is treatment-resistant depression?

A: It refers to depression that does not improve after multiple treatment attempts.

Q: How does vagus nerve stimulation work?

A: It uses electrical signals sent to the vagus nerve through an implanted device.

Q: What makes this depression implant different from medications?

A: The implant works by sending electrical signals to a nerve connected to the brain, rather than relying on chemical changes like medicines.

Q: Who were the people helped by this implant?

A: Participants had extremely severe depression and had not improved after many previous treatments.

Q: How quickly did patients feel better after getting the implant?

A: Some people improved within the first year, while others began to see benefits during the second year.