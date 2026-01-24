Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2026, January 24). Delhi AQI Crosses 400 Again, GRAP IV Restrictions Kick In . Medindia. Retrieved on Jan 24, 2026 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/delhi-aqi-crosses-400-again-grap-iv-restrictions-kick-in-222217-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Delhi AQI Crosses 400 Again, GRAP IV Restrictions Kick In". Medindia. Jan 24, 2026. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/delhi-aqi-crosses-400-again-grap-iv-restrictions-kick-in-222217-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Delhi AQI Crosses 400 Again, GRAP IV Restrictions Kick In". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/delhi-aqi-crosses-400-again-grap-iv-restrictions-kick-in-222217-1.htm. (accessed Jan 24, 2026).

Harvard Vasantha. 2026. Delhi AQI Crosses 400 Again, GRAP IV Restrictions Kick In. Medindia, viewed Jan 24, 2026, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/delhi-aqi-crosses-400-again-grap-iv-restrictions-kick-in-222217-1.htm.