Delhi AQI Crosses 400 Again, GRAP IV Restrictions Kick In

Delhi’s air quality has slipped back into the severe zone, triggering GRAP IV restrictions as pollution levels cross 400, raising fresh health concerns for residents.
- Severe AQI levels above 400 have pushed Delhi back into a public health alert
- Strict GRAP IV restrictions now limit construction, vehicles, and fuel access
- Hidden health risks include airborne bacteria far above global safety limits
Distribution and antibiotic resistance patterns of airborne staphylococci in urban environments of Delhi, India
Go to source).
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
Air pollution in Delhi has crossed levels considered severe enough to affect even healthy lungs within hours #airqualityindex #delhipollution #airquality #aqi #400 #lunghealth #medindia
Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs Found In Delhi’s Polluted AirOn Monday morning, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 418, categorised as severe by the Central Pollution Control Board. Several hotspots crossed even higher levels, with Swaminarayan Akshardham touching 455, ITO at 434, and Rafi Marg at 417. These figures prompted authorities to reimpose the strictest pollution control measures. To make matters worse, scientific findings published in Nature – Scientific Reports revealed that airborne bacteria levels in Delhi exceeded World Health Organization safety limits by 16 times, adding a biological threat to already dangerous particulate pollution.
Delhi Air Pollution Enters Severe Health Risk ZoneHealth experts warn that severe AQI levels are not just an inconvenience but a serious health hazard, especially for children, older adults, and people with asthma or heart disease. Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, triggering inflammation and increasing the risk of respiratory infections. Prolonged exposure has been linked to reduced lung function and cardiovascular stress.
GRAP Stage IV Restrictions In Delhi And NCRIn response to the sharp deterioration, the Commission for Air Quality Management reimposed Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan, the most stringent level of intervention.
GRAP Stage IV Restrictions
The CAQM’s Stage IV GRAP measures aim to drastically reduce pollution by imposing stringent controls on various sectors. Key restrictions include:
- A complete ban on construction and demolition activities, except for essential projects
- Shutdown of dust-generating activities and restrictions on polluting operations
- Fuel supply only to vehicles with valid Pollution Under Control Certificates
- Entry of non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi prohibited
- Trucks carrying construction materials barred from entering the city
- CNG, electric vehicles, public transport, and essential services exempted
- Schools directed to conduct classes in online or hybrid mode
Airborne Bacteria In Delhi Air Raises New Health AlarmBeyond visible smog, researchers from Jawaharlal Nehru University have identified a less obvious danger. Delhi’s air contains airborne bacteria such as staphylococci, turning pollution into a potential carrier of infection. The study, published in Nature – Scientific Reports, found bacterial concentrations far exceeding global safety thresholds, suggesting polluted air may also weaken immune defenses and raise infection susceptibility.
Smog-Eating Surfaces And New Pollution Control StrategiesIn a bid to explore long-term solutions, the Delhi government has announced plans to deploy “smog-eating” surfaces across public spaces. These surfaces use photocatalytic materials like titanium dioxide, which react with sunlight to break down harmful gases such as nitrogen dioxide and sulphur dioxide into less toxic compounds. The initiative follows global examples and is supported by a memorandum of understanding with IIT Madras.
What This Pollution Episode Means For Public HealthThe return of severe pollution highlights the persistent vulnerability of urban air quality to weather patterns, emissions, and regional activity. While emergency measures can reduce immediate exposure, health experts stress that repeated episodes increase cumulative risk, particularly for children whose lungs are still developing.
Delhi’s pollution crisis is no longer just about visibility or discomfort. It is about what residents inhale every single day, often without realizing the long-term consequences.
Protecting your health during severe pollution starts with awareness and small, consistent choices that reduce exposure for you and your family. Cleaner air is not just an environmental goal, it is a shared responsibility that shapes the health of entire communities.
Reference:
- Distribution and antibiotic resistance patterns of airborne staphylococci in urban environments of Delhi, India - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-025-95462-4)
Source-Medindia