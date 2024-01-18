Dead Man Comes to Life After Ambulance Runs Over a Pothole

- Declared dead, Darshan Singh Brar resurrects in an ambulance pothole incident
- Grandson's keen observation leads to redirecting the journey to the hospital, saving Brar's life
- Family labels the event a miracle, expressing hope for the 80-year-old's recovery
What Unfolded Inside the Ambulance?Brar's family recounted that his grandson, accompanying him in the ambulance, observed him moving his hand and promptly urged the driver to redirect to the nearest hospital after detecting a heartbeat. Medical professionals subsequently affirmed his vitality.
How did this Miraculous Event Occur?As the ambulance approached Dhand village in Haryana's Kaithal, a forceful impact from a pothole caused Brar's hand to move, catching the attention of Balwan's brother. Astounded, he checked for a heartbeat and, upon confirmation, rushed the elderly man to the nearest hospital.
The family asserted that hospital doctors verified Brar's living and breathing state before transferring him to a facility in Nising, from where he was further referred to NP Rawal Hospital in Karnal.
"It's a miracle. Now we are hopeful that my grandfather will recover shortly. Everyone who had assembled to mourn his passing congratulated us, and we asked them to share the feast we had prepared. It is by God's goodness that he is now breathing, and we hope he will recover," he conveyed.
Source-Medindia