Dead Man Comes to Life After Ambulance Runs Over a Pothole

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 18 2024 4:50 PM

Highlights:
  • Declared dead, Darshan Singh Brar resurrects in an ambulance pothole incident
  • Grandson's keen observation leads to redirecting the journey to the hospital, saving Brar's life
  • Family labels the event a miracle, expressing hope for the 80-year-old's recovery
Talk to any Indian, and they will express the sheer nuisance that potholes pose to our daily lives. Potholes have been responsible for a range of negative emotions, from anger and frustration to physical injuries and even fatalities. However, a unique incident sets this case apart. As per reports, an 80-year-old resident of Haryana, initially declared dead, experienced a revival after the ambulance transporting him hit a pothole. Who is this individual who, thanks to a pothole, 'came back to life'?
According to reports, doctors had pronounced Darshan Singh Brar dead, and his supposedly lifeless body was en route from Patiala to his residence in Karnal. In Karnal, grieving relatives had gathered, a funeral feast had been arranged, and preparations for cremation were underway. The turn of events took a miraculous twist when the ambulance encountered a pothole.

What Unfolded Inside the Ambulance?

Brar's family recounted that his grandson, accompanying him in the ambulance, observed him moving his hand and promptly urged the driver to redirect to the nearest hospital after detecting a heartbeat. Medical professionals subsequently affirmed his vitality.

The 80-year-old, suffering from heart issues, is presently receiving medical attention at a Karnal hospital, with his condition reported as severe. The family views this episode as nothing short of a miracle and remains optimistic about his swift recovery.

How did this Miraculous Event Occur?

As the ambulance approached Dhand village in Haryana's Kaithal, a forceful impact from a pothole caused Brar's hand to move, catching the attention of Balwan's brother. Astounded, he checked for a heartbeat and, upon confirmation, rushed the elderly man to the nearest hospital.

The family asserted that hospital doctors verified Brar's living and breathing state before transferring him to a facility in Nising, from where he was further referred to NP Rawal Hospital in Karnal.

"It's a miracle. Now we are hopeful that my grandfather will recover shortly. Everyone who had assembled to mourn his passing congratulated us, and we asked them to share the feast we had prepared. It is by God's goodness that he is now breathing, and we hope he will recover," he conveyed.

"In the unpredictability of life's journey, even potholes can be the unexpected twists that rewrite our destinies."

Source-Medindia
