DASH Diet Tops 2025 Rankings: No. 1 for Heart Health

DASH Diet shines again in 2025 rankings, crowned #1 for heart health and high blood pressure- science-backed, flexible, and family-friendly.
- The DASH Diet ranks #1 for heart health and high blood pressure management in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report rankings
- Developed by Pennington Biomedical researchers, DASH is a scientifically proven, nutritionally balanced, and easy-to-follow plan
- DASH emphasizes fruits, vegetables, and low-fat products while limiting sugar, sodium, and unhealthy fats
US News & World Report's 2025 Best Diets: DASH diet recognized as best heart-healthy diet, ranks as second-best diet overall
Go to source). U.S. News & World Report's Best Diets rankings are released annually around the start of the new year when many people are looking for diets and healthy eating options as part of their New Year's resolutions. They assess 38 diets over 21 categories.
According to U.S. News & World Report, the DASH Diet, which is known for combating high blood pressure, has been praised for being thoroughly researched and scientifically supported for its health benefits, being nutritionally balanced and flexible, and being filling and nonrestrictive.
"The DASH Diet was developed by some of our Pennington Biomedical pioneers, with Dr. George Bray, Dr. Donna Ryan, and Dr. Catherine Champagne among the lead developers in the DASH Diet Collaborative Research Group," stated Dr. John Kirwan, Pennington Biomedical's Executive Director. "Thirty years after its inception, the DASH Diet has shown to be a reliable eating plan with various health benefits. Pennington Biomedical is proud of its heritage and involvement with the DASH Diet."
The DASH Diet is crowned #1 for heart health in 2025! Proven to lower blood pressure, it's flexible, family-friendly, and backed by 30 years of research. #dashdiet #hearthealth #medindia’
DASH Diet Shines in 2025 Rankings, Leading in Heart Health and Blood Pressure ManagementIn the 2025 U.S. News & World Report rankings, the DASH Diet features in multiple categories, including:
- Best Diets Overall (No. 2)
- Best Heart-Healthy Diets (No. 1)
- Best Diets for High Blood Pressure (No. 1)
- Best Diets for High Cholesterol (No. 2)
- Best Diabetes Diets (No. 3)
- Best Diets for Prediabetes (No. 2)
- Best Diets for Healthy Eating (No. 2)
- Best Diets for Gut Health (No. 2)
- Easiest Diets to Follow (No. 3)
- Best Diets for Mental Health (No. 4)
- Best Diets for Menopause (No. 4)
- Best Diets for Arthritis (No. 4)
- Best Diets for Brain Health (No. 4)
Health Benefits of DASH Diet"The DASH Diet is a healthy eating pattern that is simple to follow and suitable for the entire family," said Dr. Champagne, a professor and registered dietitian nutritionist at Pennington Biomedical. "For the past 15 years, DASH has been ranked at or near the top of the U.S. News & World Report rankings because it is scientifically proven to lower blood pressure, lower the risk of stroke, lower the risk of cardiovascular events, and works to improve metabolism regardless of your size."
What is the DASH Diet?The DASH Diet is a low-saturated fat, cholesterol, and total fat eating plan that emphasizes fruits, vegetables, and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products. The diet includes whole grains, fish, chicken, and nuts while limiting lean red meat, sweets, added sugars, and sugar-containing beverages in comparison to the usual American diet. It contains potassium, magnesium, calcium, protein, and fiber.
The DASH Diet research was financed by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health. The study findings were first published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1997, and they have been cited by other researchers around 6,000 times since then.
U.S. News evaluates diets using a technique developed in collaboration with The Harris Poll, which incorporates feedback from 69 expert panelists, including medical doctors, registered dietitians, nutritional epidemiologists, chefs, and weight loss researchers.
Reference:
- US News & World Report's 2025 Best Diets: DASH diet recognized as best heart-healthy diet, ranks as second-best diet overall - (https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1069542)
Source-Medindia