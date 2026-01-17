Dark Nail Lines: Harmless Mark or Hidden Cancer Sign?

Black nail streaks are usually benign but can rarely indicate subungual melanoma, making early dermatology evaluation essential for timely diagnosis.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What causes black lines on nails?

A: They are most commonly caused by benign pigmentation, trauma, or medications, and rarely by melanoma.

Q: Are black nail streaks always cancerous?

A: No, the majority are non-cancerous and harmless.

Q: When should I worry about a nail streak?

A: If it is new, widening, irregular, or present in a single nail without injury.

Q: How is subungual melanoma diagnosed?

A: Through clinical examination, dermoscopy, and biopsy when necessary.

Q: Can nail melanoma be cured?

A: Yes, early detected cases have significantly better survival and treatment outcomes.