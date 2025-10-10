Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, October 10). Creating Vision-Friendly Workspaces for Eye Health . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 10, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/creating-vision-friendly-workspaces-for-eye-health-221231-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Creating Vision-Friendly Workspaces for Eye Health". Medindia. Oct 10, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/creating-vision-friendly-workspaces-for-eye-health-221231-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Creating Vision-Friendly Workspaces for Eye Health". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/creating-vision-friendly-workspaces-for-eye-health-221231-1.htm. (accessed Oct 10, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Creating Vision-Friendly Workspaces for Eye Health. Medindia, viewed Oct 10, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/creating-vision-friendly-workspaces-for-eye-health-221231-1.htm.