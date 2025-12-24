Do you know? In women with #lipedema, cravings are often triggered by sight and smell rather than hunger Cutting #carbohydrates may help calm these brain-driven urges.

Hedonic hunger and eating behavior after low-carbohydrate versus low-fat diets in females with lipedema and obesity

A randomized clinical trial shows that reducing carbohydrates curbs food cues and emotional eating more effectively than low-fat diets in women with lipedema.

Cravings Aren’t About Fat Carbs May Be the Real Trigger!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does cutting carbohydrates really reduce food cravings?

A: Yes. New study found reduced food cue responsiveness and emotional eating with low-carbohydrate diets.

Q: Is lipedema the same as obesity?

A: No. Lipedema is a distinct fat disorder influenced by hormones and inflammation.

Q: Why did low-fat diets not improve appetite control?

A: Low-fat diets may affect brain reward pathways in ways that do not reduce hedonic hunger.

Q: Was the diet ketogenic?

A: No. The intervention was low in carbohydrates but not strictly ketogenic.

Q: Who benefits most from a low-carbohydrate diet?

A: Women with lipedema and obesity who struggle with emotional eating and food cues.