Cravings Aren’t About Fat Carbs May Be the Real Trigger!

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Dec 24 2025 12:38 PM

A randomized clinical trial shows that reducing carbohydrates curbs food cues and emotional eating more effectively than low-fat diets in women with lipedema.

Highlights:
  • Low-carbohydrate diets reduced food cue-driven hunger
  • Emotional eating improved only with carb restriction
  • Low-fat diets showed limited appetite benefits
Lipedema is a chronic fat disorder that affects women almost exclusively and is frequently mistaken for obesity. It is marked by disproportionate fat accumulation in the lower limbs, pain, inflammation, and resistance to traditional weight-loss strategies. Beyond physical symptoms, many women with lipedema struggle with emotional eating and heightened sensitivity to food cues (1 Trusted Source
Hedonic hunger and eating behavior after low-carbohydrate versus low-fat diets in females with lipedema and obesity

Go to source).
Difference Between Lipedema and Obesity.
Lipedema and obesity may appear similar, but they are biologically distinct.

Lipedema Obesity
Lipedema causes symmetrical, painful fat buildup in the legs and sometimes arms while sparing the hands and feet, and it responds poorly to diet or exercise Obesity involves generalized fat gain driven largely by excess calorie intake and lifestyle factors, and weight loss usually leads to proportional fat reduction


Hedonic hunge refers to eating driven by pleasure, emotions, or environmental cues rather than actual energy needs. This form of hunger plays a major role in overeating and difficulty maintaining dietary adherence.


In women with #lipedema, cravings are often triggered by sight and smell rather than hunger Cutting #carbohydrates may help calm these brain-driven urges.

Lipedema and Appetite Regulation Mechanisms

Lipedema commonly develops during periods of hormonal change, such as puberty, pregnancy, and menopause. Underlying mechanisms include fat cell enlargement, chronic inflammation, and impaired blood vessel formation. These biological changes can alter appetite regulation by influencing brain reward signaling pathways.

Women with lipedema often report emotional eating, binge tendencies, and loss of eating control. These behaviors increase calorie intake, worsen metabolic health, and contribute to psychological distress and stigma.


Clinical Trial Comparing Low-Carb and Low-Fat Diets

The study analyzed data from a randomized clinical trial involving 70 women with lipedema and obesity. Participants were randomly assigned to follow either a low-carbohydrate diet or a low-fat diet for 8 weeks.

Women in the low-carbohydrate group consumed 75 grams of carbohydrates per day. Those in the low-fat group consumed 180 grams of carbohydrates and 27 grams of fat per day. Both groups received the same daily intake of 1200 kilocalories and 60 grams of protein, ensuring outcomes reflected macronutrient composition rather than calorie differences.

Eating behavior and appetite regulation were assessed using validated tools, including the Power of Food Scale, which measures hedonic hunger in response to food exposure.


Low-Carbohydrate Diet Reduced Food Cue Sensitivity

Women following the low-carbohydrate diet showed a significant reduction in the Food Present component of the Power of Food Scale. This subcategory reflects the urge to eat when food is visible or smells appealing but has not yet been tasted.

No similar improvement was observed in the low-fat diet group. Changes over time differed significantly between the two dietary strategies.


Emotional Eating Improved Only with Carbohydrate Restriction

Participants in the low-carbohydrate group reported a significant reduction in emotional eating, defined as eating in response to negative emotions. In contrast, women in the low-fat group showed an increase in restrained eating, reflecting conscious control rather than reduced cravings.

Although overall eating behavior scores did not differ markedly between groups, these within-group changes highlight important psychological differences between diets.

How Carbohydrates Influence Brain Reward Signals

Carbohydrate restriction may affect appetite by altering hormones such as ghrelin and insulin, which regulate dopamine-driven reward pathways in the brain. Low-carbohydrate diets may suppress these signals and improve insulin sensitivity.

Low-fat diets, by contrast, have been shown to increase baseline dopamine activity in reward regions, potentially intensifying responses to food cues and making adherence more difficult.

Final Takeaway

For women with lipedema, cravings may be driven by altered brain signaling rather than lack of willpower. This study suggests that cutting carbohydrates may be more effective than cutting fat for calming food cues and emotional eating, offering a practical dietary strategy for appetite control.

Reference:
  1. Hedonic hunger and eating behavior after low-carbohydrate versus low-fat diets in females with lipedema and obesity - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2025.1716592/full>

Source-Medindia

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does cutting carbohydrates really reduce food cravings?

A: Yes. New study found reduced food cue responsiveness and emotional eating with low-carbohydrate diets.

Q: Is lipedema the same as obesity?

A: No. Lipedema is a distinct fat disorder influenced by hormones and inflammation.

Q: Why did low-fat diets not improve appetite control?

A: Low-fat diets may affect brain reward pathways in ways that do not reduce hedonic hunger.

Q: Was the diet ketogenic?

A: No. The intervention was low in carbohydrates but not strictly ketogenic.

Q: Who benefits most from a low-carbohydrate diet?

A: Women with lipedema and obesity who struggle with emotional eating and food cues.


