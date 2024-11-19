COVID-19`s Virus May Help Shrink Cancer Tumors

A new study reveals how COVID-19 may trigger immune responses that can shrink cancer tumors.
- COVID-19 alters immune monocytes to target cancer cells
- Monocytes can attract natural killer cells to tumor sites
- New compound mimics COVID-19's effects, showing tumor reduction in animal tests
New Research Sheds Light on a Surprising Connection Between COVID-19 and Cancer Regression
How COVID-19 Impacts the Immune SystemThoracic surgery head at Northwestern University, Dr. Ankit Bharat, and his team aligned to undertake the research to unveil how COVID-19 seemed to slow down cancer. It was carried out by the University of California/San Francisco team and their Journal of Clinical Investigation study centered on the behaviour of monocyte.
The researchers also found that when SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, enters such monocytes, it becomes unexpected the other way around. Instead of shielding the cancer, the virus redirects monocytes into the side of the immune system in a fight with the tumor. This new role of monocytes might be a better virus-mediated strategy for cancer treatment.
Potential for New Cancer Treatment
Based on this discovery, Dr Bharat and his team discovered a compound called Muramyl dipeptide, which functions basically like the COVID-19 virus on Monocytes. In animal models, MDP resulted in up to 70% decrease in tumor size in mice bearing different types of human cancer including breast, colon, lung, and melanoma tumors.
This discovery has great prospects for cancer therapy. If future animal and clinical trials by other researchers also obtain similar findings in humans, MDP or other molecules of the same type might provide partial remote-control treatment for cancers that do not have to employ T-cell therapies in the future.
Some Distinctions from Conventional Approach Toward CancerPerhaps, the most exciting feature of this discovery is that the virus transforms monocytes in a way that is not influenced by T-cell intervention that forms the basis of current and advanced cancer treatment regimens. T-cell therapies are beneficial and can be used; however, they are associated with challenges because tumors change and develop ways of escaping T-cell-directed attacks. Unlike Dr. Bharat's finding, where a monocyte-driven mechanism ‘hijacks’ the cancer cells and steers them directly towards destruction, without involving T-cells at all, it could suggest new treatments for cancer patients especially those who have exhausted all possibilities of treatment.
While there are a lot of therapeutic research going on, the potentiality for uncovering the body’s natural immune system’s ability to fight cancer, and give hope to patients with advanced or resistant types of cancer is a strong possibility.
