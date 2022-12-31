COVID-19 can Reactivate Latent Viruses in the Body

COVID-19 can cause previously battled infections to reactivate inside the body, resulting in symptoms similar to chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). According to the study published in Frontiers in Immunology, it can arise even after a moderate or asymptomatic case of COVID-19.



Symptoms of Protracted COVID-19

Dizziness, a racing heartbeat, and weariness are symptoms of protracted COVID-19 and chronic fatigue syndrome.Researchers wanted to test if COVID-19 causes immune system repression, allowing latent infections to resurface. These viruses would be connected to chronic fatigue syndrome and extended COVID-19 symptoms.