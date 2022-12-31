COVID-19 can Reactivate Latent Viruses in the Body

Highlights:
- The symptoms of long-COVID-19 patients often resembles chronic fatigue syndrome
- COVID-19 can weaken the immune system, allowing latent viruses to reactivate and circulate
- Researchers are unsure whether it is worth administering antivirals or antibiotics in such patients as these can have negative side effects
COVID-19 can cause previously battled infections to reactivate inside the body, resulting in symptoms similar to chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). According to the study published in Frontiers in Immunology, it can arise even after a moderate or asymptomatic case of COVID-19.
Symptoms of Protracted COVID-19Dizziness, a racing heartbeat, and weariness are symptoms of protracted COVID-19 and chronic fatigue syndrome.
Researchers wanted to test if COVID-19 causes immune system repression, allowing latent infections to resurface. These viruses would be connected to chronic fatigue syndrome and extended COVID-19 symptoms.
Advertisement
‘COVID-19 can activate reservoirs of dormant viruses, potentially leading to symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome- a condition that resembles long-COVID-19. ’
Tweet it Now
Increased Likelihood of Other Infections after COVID-19"Researchers found herpes viruses circulating in unvaccinated patients who had experienced COVID-19. In patients with chronic fatigue syndrome, antibody responses were stronger, signaling an immune system struggling to fight off the lingering viruses," Fortune reported. "Such non-COVID-19 pathogens have been named as likely culprits behind chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis."
The authors of the study wrote, "Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were analyzed in plasma and saliva from non-vaccinated people with chronic fatigue syndrome and healthy subjects."
Anti-viral antibody fingerprints in saliva were used to detect virus reactivation.
They concluded, "Our results highlight that treatment options directed to boost antiviral immune responses, may benefit patients with (chronic fatigue syndrome) by tuning the fine balance between latent virus reactivation and an appropriate immune response."
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Anti-viral antibody fingerprints in saliva were used to detect virus reactivation.
Boost Antiviral Immune Responses While Treating Chronic Fatigue Syndrome"SARS-CoV-2 infection even in its mild/asymptomatic form is a potent trigger for reactivation of latent viruses. This has not been shown before because the antibody elevation is not detected systemically in the circulation/plasma," they wrote.
They concluded, "Our results highlight that treatment options directed to boost antiviral immune responses, may benefit patients with (chronic fatigue syndrome) by tuning the fine balance between latent virus reactivation and an appropriate immune response."
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement