COVID-19 and Vaccination Linked to Neurological Problems

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jul 30 2025 4:41 PM

3.75% of patients with neurological disorders also had COVID-19, while some post-vaccine patients developed demyelination. Experts call for long-term brain monitoring.

COVID-19 and Vaccination Linked to Neurological Problems
Highlights:
  • 3.75% of 3,200 neurological patients at NIMHANS had confirmed COVID infections
  • Common issues included altered consciousness (47%), seizures (21%), stroke, and Guillain-Barré syndrome
  • 25% of post-vaccine neuro patients showed immune-related nerve damage, mostly after Covishield
A groundbreaking study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru reveals that COVID-19 can affect more than the lungs; it can significantly impact the brain and nervous system. In a review of 3,200 neurological patients treated between March and September 2020, 120 (3.75%) were found to have COVID-related neurological disorders (1 Trusted Source
Neurological Complications Following COVID-19 Vaccination

Go to source).
The study, led by Dr. Netravathi M, documented various neurological symptoms. Nearly half had altered consciousness (47%), while 21% experienced seizures, and 14.2% reported loss of smell (anosmia). Conditions like stroke, encephalopathy, and Guillain-Barré syndrome were also reported.

COVID-19 appears to affect the brain through various pathways:
  • Direct viral invasion
  • Lack of oxygen (hypoxia)
  • Blood clotting complications
  • Autoimmune responses that attack the nervous system

Post-COVID Effects: More Than a Short-Term Problem

The team found neurological disturbances not only during active infection but also in the post-COVID phase, a pattern that aligns with emerging global reports on “long COVID.” The NIMHANS data suggests that even after testing negative, some patients continue to struggle with brain fog, seizures, vision problems, and cognitive decline.

This underscores the need for long-term follow-up and rehabilitation, particularly for older adults and people with chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.


What About the Vaccine? Rare, But Notable Reactions Seen

In a related study between May and December 2021, NIMHANS evaluated 116 patients who developed neurological issues within 42 days of receiving a COVID vaccine. Of these, 29 (25%) had signs of demyelination - a condition where the protective coating of nerve fibers is damaged due to an immune reaction.
  • 27 out of 29 cases followed the Covishield vaccine, and 2 followed Covaxin
  • Symptoms usually appeared around 16 days after the first dose
  • Common presentations included myelopathy (spinal cord damage), optic neuritis, and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM)
The good news is that most patients responded well to treatment, and those who switched vaccines or continued with boosters on mild immunosuppressants did not suffer additional complications.

The study emphasized that these events are serious but rare and likely more visible at a specialized neuroimmunology center like NIMHANS, which may not reflect the general population risk.


Final Takeaway: It’s Time to Monitor Brain Health After COVID and Vaccination

Although these neurological complications are uncommon, their potential severity demands attention. Experts are calling for:
  • A national registry to track long-term neurological effects of COVID and vaccination
  • Public health campaigns to encourage brain-friendly habits like sleep, exercise, and screen-time limits
  • Better understanding of long COVID as a functional and molecular issue — not just psychological
  • More long-term studies to uncover hidden multi-organ impacts
Reference:
  1. Neurological Complications Following COVID-19 Vaccination - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36445631/)

Source-Medindia
