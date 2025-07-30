COVID-19 and Vaccination Linked to Neurological Problems

3.75% of patients with neurological disorders also had COVID-19, while some post-vaccine patients developed demyelination. Experts call for long-term brain monitoring.

Highlights: 3.75% of 3,200 neurological patients at NIMHANS had confirmed COVID infections

Common issues included altered consciousness (47%), seizures (21%), stroke, and Guillain-Barré syndrome

25% of post-vaccine neuro patients showed immune-related nerve damage, mostly after Covishield

Direct viral invasion

Lack of oxygen (hypoxia)

Blood clotting complications

Autoimmune responses that attack the nervous system

Post-COVID Effects: More Than a Short-Term Problem

What About the Vaccine? Rare, But Notable Reactions Seen

27 out of 29 cases followed the Covishield vaccine, and 2 followed Covaxin

Symptoms usually appeared around 16 days after the first dose

Common presentations included myelopathy (spinal cord damage), optic neuritis, and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM)

Final Takeaway: It’s Time to Monitor Brain Health After COVID and Vaccination

A national registry to track long-term neurological effects of COVID and vaccination

Public health campaigns to encourage brain-friendly habits like sleep, exercise, and screen-time limits

Better understanding of long COVID as a functional and molecular issue — not just psychological

More long-term studies to uncover hidden multi-organ impacts

A groundbreaking study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru reveals that COVID-19 can significantly impact the brain and nervous system. In a review of 3,200 neurological patients treated between March and September 2020, 120 (3.75%) were found to have confirmed COVID infections.

The study, led by Dr. Netravathi M, documented various neurological symptoms. Nearly half had altered consciousness (47%), while 21% experienced seizures, and 14.2% reported loss of smell (anosmia). Conditions like stroke, encephalopathy, and Guillain-Barré syndrome were also reported.

COVID-19 appears to affect the brain through various pathways:

Direct viral invasion

Lack of oxygen (hypoxia)

Blood clotting complications

Autoimmune responses that attack the nervous system

Post-COVID Effects: More Than a Short-Term Problem

The NIMHANS data suggests that even after testing negative, some patients continue to struggle with brain fog, seizures, vision problems, and cognitive decline.

This underscores the need for long-term brain monitoring, particularly for older adults and people with chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure.

What About the Vaccine? Rare, But Notable Reactions Seen

In a related study between May and December 2021, NIMHANS evaluated 116 patients who developed neurological issues within 42 days of receiving a COVID vaccine. Of these, 29 (25%) had signs of demyelination - a condition where the protective coating of nerve fibers is damaged due to an immune reaction.

27 out of 29 cases followed the Covishield vaccine, and 2 followed Covaxin

Symptoms usually appeared around 16 days after the first dose

Common presentations included myelopathy (spinal cord damage), optic neuritis, and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM)

The good news is that most patients recovered, and those who switched vaccines or continued with boosters on mild immunosuppressants did not suffer additional complications.

The study emphasized that these events are serious but rare and likely more visible at a specialized neuroimmunology center like NIMHANS, which may not reflect the general population risk.

Final Takeaway: It's Time to Monitor Brain Health After COVID and Vaccination

Although these neurological complications are uncommon, their potential severity demands attention. Experts are calling for:

A national registry to track long-term neurological effects of COVID and vaccination

Public health campaigns to encourage brain-friendly habits like sleep, exercise, and screen-time limits

Better understanding of long COVID as a functional and molecular issue — not just psychological

More long-term studies to uncover hidden multi-organ impacts