Countdown to Crisis: Plastics, Pollution, and a Planet in Peril

The Lancet introduces a global countdown project to track health effects of plastics, urging immediate regulation and transparency.
- Global plastic production is on track to nearly triple by 2060, worsening health and climate harms
- A new global health countdown will track plastic-related diseases and treaty impact
- Most plastic chemicals remain untested, with children and pregnant women most at risk
The Lancet Countdown on health and plastics
Go to source). “We want to make people aware of the fact that plastic is not as safe, not as convenient, and not as cheap as they think it is,” said Philip Landrigan, M.D., Boston College Professor of Biology and director of the Global Observatory on Planetary Health. He emphasized that plastics are fossil fuel-based, pollute water and food supplies, contribute to human illnesses, and result in significant healthcare and environmental costs.
More than 75 percent of chemicals used in plastics have never been tested for safety, and microplastics have now been found in human blood, lungs, and even the placenta. #plasticpollution #humanhealth #medindia’
New Global Health Project Tracks Plastic ImpactsThe Lancet Countdown on Health and Plastics will monitor the global health and environmental consequences of plastics. This collaborative effort—led by Boston College, Heidelberg University (Germany), the Centre Scientifique de Monaco, and Australia’s Minderoo Foundation—will track the effectiveness of measures to implement the anticipated United Nations plastics treaty.
Launched on August 4, and accessible via www.bc.edu/plastics-countdown, this initiative will monitor the effectiveness of measures taken to implement the anticipated United Nations plastics treaty. Landrigan, who led the 2023 Minderoo-Monaco Commission report on Plastics and Human Health, emphasized the importance of collecting and synthesizing scattered data to provide a unified picture of the ongoing health impacts of plastics.
Final Negotiations for United Nations Plastics TreatyFrom August 5 to 14, representatives of United Nations member states will convene in Geneva, Switzerland, for what is expected to be the concluding round of negotiations on a global treaty aimed at ending plastic pollution. The treaty's scope includes all phases of the plastic product life cycle, with the goal of establishing a legally binding international agreement that also addresses marine pollution.
The Lancet article, co-authored by Landrigan and an international team of scientists, stresses that without systemic change, global plastic production is projected to nearly triple from 2019 levels by 2060, substantially increasing associated health and environmental hazards.
Plastics’ Lifecycle Hazards to Health and ClimateExperts highlight dangers at every stage:
Production: Workers are exposed to harmful airborne emissions including particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides. Furthermore, plastic manufacturing significantly contributes to climate change, emitting more greenhouse gases annually than Brazil.
Toxic chemicals: Many plastic additives are linked to serious health effects, particularly in fetuses and children. Shockingly, 75 percent of these chemicals have never undergone safety testing, and there remains a major information gap regarding their toxicity, uses, and production volumes.
Microplastics, Disease Spread, and Open BurningMicroplastics are now detected in human tissues and bodily fluids and are potentially linked to cardiovascular issues such as heart disease and stroke. While more investigation is needed, the authors call for a precautionary approach to mitigate risks.
Around 57 percent of plastic waste is burned openly, especially in low- and middle-income countries, contributing to severe air pollution. In addition, plastic waste fosters breeding environments for disease-carrying mosquitoes and harmful microorganisms, increasing the risk of diseases like malaria and dengue, and potentially worsening antimicrobial resistance.
New Health Indicators Will Guide Future PolicyThe Lancet Countdown on Health and Plastics will mirror the structure of the successful Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, identifying and tracking specific indicators related to plastic-related health outcomes across all phases of plastic use and disposal. The inaugural indicator report is slated for release in mid-2026.
Landrigan reiterates the deep connections between the global climate emergency and the plastic crisis, both stemming from fossil fuel dependency. “There is no understating the magnitude of both the climate crisis and the plastic crisis,” he said. “They are both causing disease, death and disability today in tens of thousands of people, and these harms will become more severe in the years ahead as the planet continues to warm and plastic production continues to increase.”
To sum up, with plastic pollution accelerating and posing severe threats to both environmental and human health, global experts are urging immediate, evidence-based interventions. The upcoming United Nations treaty and the Lancet Countdown on Health and Plastics mark crucial steps in recognizing and addressing these health hazards while offering policymakers the tools to implement impactful, long-term solutions.
Reference:
- The Lancet Countdown on health and plastics - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(25)01447-3/abstract)
Source-Medindia