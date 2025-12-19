Could Your Pre Workout Drink be Costing You Hours of Sleep?

Adolescents and young adults who use multi-ingredient pre-workout supplements are more likely to experience short sleep.
- Pre-workout supplement users had more than double the odds of sleeping five hours or less
- Caffeine-rich formulations may disrupt normal sleep patterns in adolescents and young adults
- Only one in three participants reached the recommended eight hours of nightly sleep
Use of pre-workout dietary supplements is associated with lower sleep duration among adolescents and young adults
Go to source). The analysis examined whether using these supplements is connected to average sleep duration in individuals across teenage and young adult years.
Teenagers and young adults frequently rely on attention-grabbing pre-workout drinks to boost exercise performance, yet many notice increased tiredness the following day. Sleep is vital for maintaining mood stability, cognition, immune strength, and muscle recovery.
These products combine caffeine, creatine, nitrates, amino acids, and sweeteners. Caffeine in particular can reduce sleep duration and delay melatonin timing. Because many young people exercise after school or work, their supplement consumption often takes place near bedtime.
Clear recommendations about timing and potential risks remain limited. Additional investigations are needed to better understand how the dosage, timing, and components of pre-workout supplements affect sleep length and quality in real-world conditions.
Supplement Patterns and Sleep HabitsParticipants were recruited from Wave 2 of the Canadian Study of Adolescent Health Behaviors, an online survey of individuals aged 16 to 30 years living across Canada. Data were gathered using Qualtrics, incorporating measures to block automated responses, such as reCAPTCHA, attention checks, and honeypot items.
Pre-workout supplement use within the past twelve months was categorized as either “any” or “none” using a checklist of appearance- and performance-enhancing products. Average sleep during the past two weeks was self-reported in hours and grouped into the categories of five hours or less, six hours, seven hours, eight hours (reference), or nine hours or more; eight hours was selected as the reference because it matches current sleep recommendations.
Weight Training Factors and Sleep Outcome ModelingThe analysis controlled for age, gender, race or ethnicity, sexual orientation, educational level, and symptoms of depression and anxiety measured by the Patient Health Questionnaire Nine-Item and Generalized Anxiety Disorder Seven-Item. It also included whether participants had done any weight training within the prior thirty days.
Multinomial logistic regression was used to estimate the relationships between pre-workout use and the different sleep categories while adjusting for these variables. Variance Inflation Factors were used to assess multicollinearity; although the depression and anxiety scales showed correlation, other VIF values were below two. Possible modification by gender was examined but was not statistically significant. Model fit was tested using chi-square and pseudo-R² values, and analyses were carried out with Stata 17.0.
Pre-Workout Use and Sleep Duration TrendsIn this varied sample, with an average age of 23.4 years and a Standard Deviation of 3.8, 57.4 percent identified as girls and young women, 33.8 percent as boys and young men, and 8.8 percent as transgender or gender-expansive. Participants identified as 62.2 percent White, 17.1 percent Asian, 3.5 percent Black, 11.0 percent multiracial, and 6.2 percent other groups; 55.1 percent identified as heterosexual.
Roughly one in five participants, or 22.2 percent, reported using pre-workout supplements during the previous year. Regarding sleep over the preceding two weeks, the most common amount was about seven hours per night at 34.9 percent. An additional 25 percent averaged six hours, 20.4 percent achieved the recommended eight hours, 9 percent slept nine hours or longer, and 10.6 percent slept five hours or less.
The statistical model demonstrated strong performance. Even after adjusting for demographic factors, mental health measures, and weight training activity, pre-workout use was a significant predictor of extremely short sleep duration.
Compared with those who typically slept eight hours per night, individuals who used pre-workouts were more than twice as likely to report sleeping for five hours or less. No meaningful association appeared between supplement use and sleeping six, seven, or nine or more hours.
These findings align with established effects of caffeine found in many pre-workout products, which can shorten the time spent sleeping by disrupting normal sleep-wake regulation. In everyday circumstances, this carries importance for high school and university students who often train later in the afternoon or evening, placing stimulant intake near bedtime.
Short Sleep Patterns and Real-World ImpactAlthough the analysis accounted for mood symptoms and weight-training habits, the cross-sectional structure prevents firm conclusions regarding cause and effect. It is also possible that individuals with limited sleep may resort to pre-workouts to increase daily alertness.
Still, the strength of the association with very short sleep is notable, suggesting that even occasional use may push certain individuals toward sleep durations well below what is recommended. The overall distribution of sleep further shows that fewer than one in three participants achieved eight hours or more per night, highlighting the widespread prevalence of short sleep in this age group.
Overall, the adjusted results indicate a focused increase in the likelihood of extremely short sleep rather than a broad shift across all sleep categories.
This analysis indicates that adolescents and young adults who consume pre-workout supplements face substantially greater odds of experiencing extremely short sleep, even when demographic factors, emotional symptoms, and recent weight-training behaviors are taken into account.
Guidance on Pre Workout Timing and Sleep ProtectionGiven how frequently workouts occur later in the day, timing appears critical: stimulant use close to bedtime can interfere with recovery, concentration, emotional well-being, and athletic performance. Practical guidance should encourage avoiding pre-workout supplements well before bedtime, checking caffeine amounts listed on product labels, and supporting consistent sleep routines at home.
Future work should examine dosage, timing, and ingredient combinations in forward-looking designs to better define underlying mechanisms and support targeted education, policy development, and clinical recommendations.
In conclusion, the findings show a clear link between pre-workout supplement use and extremely short sleep among adolescents and young adults. While the analysis cannot determine cause, the strong association and the widespread lack of adequate sleep in this age group highlight the need for better guidance on timing, dosage, and ingredients.
Reference:
- Use of pre-workout dietary supplements is associated with lower sleep duration among adolescents and young adults - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2667343625000198)
