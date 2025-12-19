Did You Know? Many young adults who use #preworkout drinks are more than twice as likely to sleep five hours or less. #sleephealth #gymsupplements #supplements #medindia

Use of pre-workout dietary supplements is associated with lower sleep duration among adolescents and young adults

Adolescents and young adults who use multi-ingredient pre-workout supplements are more likely to experience short sleep.

Could Your Pre Workout Drink be Costing You Hours of Sleep?

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can pre-workout supplements reduce my sleep hours?

A: Yes. The report shows that people who use pre-workout supplements are more likely to sleep five hours or less.

Q: Why do pre-workout drinks affect sleep?

A: Many pre-workout products contain high caffeine levels, which can delay sleep and reduce overall sleep time.

Q: Does the timing of pre-workout use matter?

A: Yes. Taking pre-workouts late in the afternoon or evening increases the chances of poor sleep.

Q: Are young people more at risk of sleep loss from pre-workouts?

A: Yes. Teens and young adults often train after school or work, so their pre-workout intake happens closer to bedtime.