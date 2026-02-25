Could Your Grip Strength Predict How Long You’ll Live After 60?

Stronger grip strength may be linked to lower mortality risk in women over 60, independent of fitness levels or physical activity.
- A prospective cohort study of 5,472 ambulatory women aged 63–99 examined muscular strength and survival
- Each one-standard-deviation increase in grip strength was linked to a 12% lower risk of death
- The link is significant independent of accelerometer-measured physical activity, sedentary time, and walking speed
During a mean follow-up of 8.3 years, 1,964 women died from all causes.
Higher grip strength was consistently associated with lower mortality risk even after adjusting for demographics, comorbidities, objectively measured aerobic activity, sedentary time, walking speed (a proxy for cardiorespiratory fitness), and systemic inflammation.
Specifically, a one-standard-deviation increase in grip strength (approximately 7 kg) corresponded to a 12 percent reduction in mortality risk.
LaMonte and colleagues wrote that “strength can be easily assessed in the clinical setting, and promoting its maintenance could play a key role in optimal aging.”
Importantly, the inverse association remained evident even among women who did not meet recommended aerobic activity guidelines (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Muscular Strength and Mortality in Women Aged 63 to 99 Years
Go to source).
Why Muscular Strength Matters With AgingGrip strength is increasingly viewed as a marker of overall physiological reserve. It reflects not just hand function but broader neuromuscular coordination, skeletal muscle performance, and systemic resilience.
Current public health guidelines recommend performing muscle-strengthening exercises at least twice weekly to preserve musculoskeletal integrity and functional independence.
Resistance training refers to exercises that require muscles to work against an external force-such as free weights, resistance bands, or body weight-to build strength and endurance.
However, muscular strength does not operate in isolation. Aerobic activity and sedentary behavior also influence mortality risk. Cardiorespiratory fitness is a strong independent predictor of survival.
To determine whether muscular strength independently predicts longevity, researchers controlled for accelerometer-measured physical activity, sedentary time, and 2.5-meter walk time, which served as a proxy for fitness.
Advancing age is also associated with heightened systemic inflammation, which contributes to muscle decline. Even after adjusting for C-reactive protein levels, the association between grip strength and survival remained significant.
Assessing the Link Between Grip Strength and MortalityFrom 2012 to 2014, in-home examinations were conducted in 7,875 Women’s Health Initiative participants. Of these, 7,048 wore hip accelerometers for seven days to objectively measure daily activity.
Grip strength was measured using a handheld dynamometer and categorized into quartiles. Chair stand performance was also assessed.
Unadjusted death rates declined progressively across higher grip strength quartiles. After multivariable adjustments, significant inverse trends persisted.
When modeled per standard deviation, the mortality hazard ratio was 0.88, indicating a protective association.
The authors concluded that “greater skeletal muscle strength was associated with significantly lower all-cause mortality” independent of sedentary time, aerobic activity, and walking speed.
Sensitivity analyses excluding early deaths and adjusting for relative grip strength (per body weight and lean body mass) yielded similar findings, reinforcing the robustness of the results.
Beyond Survival: What Grip Strength Reflects About AgingBeyond mortality prediction, grip strength has been linked to other important aging outcomes (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Heavy Strength Training in Older Adults: Implications for Health, Disease and Physical Performance
Go to source).
Low grip strength is correlated with reduced bone mineral density, increasing vulnerability to osteoporosis and fragility fractures.
Lower strength has also been associated with cognitive decline, reduced mobility, and diminished neuromuscular efficiency.
Grip strength peaks in early adulthood and declines gradually. After age 50, women may lose approximately 10% of muscle strength per decade, although resistance training can slow this process.
Grip strength testing is simple and feasible in clinical practice. A handheld dynamometer measures maximal squeeze force with the elbow flexed at 90 degrees.
While the findings do not prove that increasing strength directly extends lifespan, they reinforce national recommendations that promote regular muscle-strengthening activity for healthy aging.
Further research is needed to determine the optimal type, intensity, and frequency of strength training for maximizing long-term health benefits in older women.
Reference:
- Muscular Strength and Mortality in Women Aged 63 to 99 Years - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2845052)
- Heavy Strength Training in Older Adults: Implications for Health, Disease and Physical Performance - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12003923/)
Source-Medindia