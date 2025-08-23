Could Soursop Fungi be Nature’s Weapon for Cervical Cancer?

Fungi found in soursop leaves, have shown effects in killing cervical cancer cells while sparing healthy ones, indicating their potential as anticancer drug.
Go to source). Soursop, also known as Annona muricata, is a tropical evergreen tree native to regions such as Mexico, Cuba, Central America, the Caribbean, and parts of South America, especially Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, and Venezuela. It is also cultivated in some parts of Southeast Asia.
This plant contains several bioactive compounds, including tannins, phytosterols, flavonoids, saponins, and alkaloids. These are rich in antioxidants that help prevent cellular damage caused by free radicals, which is closely associated with cancer development. Additionally, the plant naturally produces chemicals called acetogenins, which have been found to destroy cancer cells, even those resistant to conventional treatments.
Global Impact of Cervical Cancer and Limitations of Current TreatmentsCancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for about 9.6 million deaths in 2018—or one in every six deaths—according to the World Health Organization. Among women, the most prevalent forms include breast, colorectal, lung, cervical, and thyroid cancers. Cervical cancer, ranking fourth in frequency, affected 660,000 women in 2022, resulting in around 350,000 deaths worldwide.
While available treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, radiation, targeted drug therapy, and immunotherapy can be effective, they also come with a range of side effects. These may include hair loss, premature menopause, fatigue, infections, mouth and throat sores, and memory issues.
Fungi Within Soursop Leaves Exhibit Anticancer PropertiesThe focus of one 2022 investigation was to determine whether the fungi residing within soursop leaves might help combat cervical cancer. Fungi samples were collected from various soursop leaves and cultivated in laboratory conditions. Researchers extracted the fungi using ethyl acetate and tested them against yeast, cervical cancer cells, and healthy cells with the MTT method.
Among the many fungi tested, five demonstrated strong anticancer capabilities. Particularly, a fungal strain named Sir-SM2 showed the most potent activity in killing cervical cancer cells, specifically HeLa cells. Moreover, it displayed minimal toxicity towards healthy cells, known as Chang’s cells.
Sir-SM2 and its Drug Development PotentialSir-SM2, which belongs to the Penicillium genus, was genetically analyzed and found to be closely related to Penicillium crustosum. This fungus showed a strong, selective anticancer effect—suppressing cervical cancer cells while leaving normal cells largely unharmed. Due to these properties, researchers believe Sir-SM2 holds significant promise for development into a targeted anticancer drug.
A comprehensive review also supports the anticancer capabilities of Graviola (another name for soursop). The review concluded that various parts of the soursop plant, particularly the aerial parts, have shown effectiveness against different types of cancer in laboratory and animal settings.
FDA Stance and Safe Consumption of SoursopDespite these promising findings, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not approve soursop or its extracts as cancer treatments. The agency has cautioned that such products are often marketed without proper authorization and have not been evaluated for safety or efficacy. As such, they may pose risks to both humans and pets.
Nevertheless, consuming the soursop fruit is generally safe and comes with several nutritional benefits. It is rich in antioxidants, exhibits antibacterial properties, and has been noted to reduce inflammation in animal models. Additionally, it is a delicious, low-calorie fruit that can be enjoyed guilt-free.
In summary, fungi in soursop leaves—especially a strain related to Penicillium crustosum—have shown strong anticancer effects against cervical cancer cells, with minimal impact on healthy cells.
Although these findings are compelling, further testing and clinical approval are needed. Meanwhile, soursop can still be enjoyed as a nutritious fruit, though not as a cancer treatment alternative.
