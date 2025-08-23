Could Soursop Fungi be Nature’s Weapon for Cervical Cancer?

Fungi found in soursop leaves, have shown effects in killing cervical cancer cells while sparing healthy ones, indicating their potential as anticancer drug.

Highlights: Fungi in soursop leaves demonstrated strong action against cervical cancer cells

One fungus, Sir-SM2, was effective in killing cancer cells without harming normal cells

without harming normal cells Soursop is rich in antioxidants and contains acetogenins with proven anticancer effects

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Soursop leaves (Annona muricata L.) endophytic fungi anticancer activity against HeLa cells



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know? One fungus isolated from soursop leaves showed powerful activity against cervical cancer cells while remaining nearly harmless to normal cells. #soursop #cervicalcancer #womencancer #medindia’

One fungus isolated from soursop leaves showed powerful activity against cervical cancer cells while remaining nearly harmless to normal cells. #soursop #cervicalcancer #womencancer #medindia’

Advertisement

Global Impact of Cervical Cancer and Limitations of Current Treatments

Advertisement

Fungi Within Soursop Leaves Exhibit Anticancer Properties

Sir-SM2 and its Drug Development Potential

FDA Stance and Safe Consumption of Soursop

Soursop leaves (Annona muricata L.) endophytic fungi anticancer activity against HeLa cells - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9256652/#)

Recent study on soursop leaves suggest they may hold anticancer potential, especially against cervical cancer ().Soursop, also known as Annona muricata, is a tropical evergreen tree native to regions such as Mexico, Cuba, Central America, the Caribbean, and parts of South America, especially Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, and Venezuela. It is also cultivated in some parts of Southeast Asia.This plant contains several bioactive compounds, including tannins, phytosterols, flavonoids, saponins, and alkaloids. These are, which is closely associated with cancer development. Additionally, the plant naturally produces chemicals called acetogenins, which have been found to destroy cancer cells, even those resistant to conventional treatments.Among women, the most prevalent forms include breast, colorectal, lung, cervical, and thyroid cancers. Cervical cancer, ranking fourth in frequency, affected 660,000 women in 2022, resulting in around 350,000 deaths worldwide.While available treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, radiation, targeted drug therapy, and immunotherapy can be effective, they also come with a range of side effects. These may include hair loss, premature menopause, fatigue, infections, mouth and throat sores, and memory issues.The focus of one 2022 investigation was to determine whether the fungi residing within soursop leaves might help combat cervical cancer. Fungi samples were collected from various soursop leaves and cultivated in laboratory conditions.Among the many fungi tested, five demonstrated strong anticancer capabilities. Particularly, a, specifically HeLa cells. Moreover, it displayed minimal toxicity towards healthy cells, known as Chang’s cells.Sir-SM2, which belongs to the Penicillium genus, was genetically analyzed and found to be closely related to Penicillium crustosum.Due to these properties, researchers believe Sir-SM2 holds significant promise for development into a targeted anticancer drug.A comprehensive review also supports the anticancer capabilities of Graviola (another name for soursop). The review concluded thatin laboratory and animal settings.The agency has cautioned that such products are often marketed without proper authorization and have not been evaluated for safety or efficacy. As such, they may pose risks to both humans and pets.Nevertheless, consuming the soursop fruit is generally safe and comes with several nutritional benefits. It is rich in antioxidants,. Additionally, it is a delicious, low-calorie fruit that can be enjoyed guilt-free.In summary, fungi in soursop leaves—especially a strain related to Penicillium crustosum—have shown strong anticancer effects against cervical cancer cells, with minimal impact on healthy cells.Although these findings are compelling, further testing and clinical approval are needed. Meanwhile, soursop can still be enjoyed as a nutritious fruit, though not as a cancer treatment alternative.Source-Medindia