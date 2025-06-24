About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Could Rapamycin Be the Key to Living Longer Without Fasting?

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 24 2025 3:04 PM

A large meta-analysis finds that Rapamycin may extend lifespan across species as effectively as calorie restriction. The study strengthens its case for aging research.

Highlights:
  • Rapamycin extended lifespan in vertebrates as consistently as calorie restriction
  • Metformin, a diabetes drug, showed no clear longevity benefit
  • Study adds weight to further human trials on Rapamycin for aging
What if living longer didn’t require strict dieting or skipping meals? A new study suggests that the anti-aging drug Rapamycin may extend lifespan as effectively as dietary restriction, which has long been considered the gold standard for longevity. Researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and the University of Glasgow say the drug may offer a promising alternative to calorie restriction, at least in animal models (1 Trusted Source
Rapamycin extends life- and health span because it slows aging

Go to source).

What Did the Study Investigate?

Published in Aging Cell, the meta-analysis reviewed data from 167 studies across eight vertebrate species, including fish, mice, rats, and primates. It compared the effects of dietary restriction with two drugs often promoted for anti-aging: Rapamycin and Metformin.

The findings were striking:
  • Dietary restriction reliably extended lifespan in all eight species.
  • Rapamycin mirrored these benefits across the board.
  • Metformin, despite being widely used in type 2 diabetes, showed no consistent longevity effect.

Why Rapamycin Stands Out

Originally developed as an immunosuppressant, Rapamycin has recently gained attention for its potential to slow aging. This study confirms that its effects on longevity are consistent and significant, almost on par with intermittent fasting or long-term calorie restriction.

Importantly, these effects were observed across male and female animals and various types of dietary restriction. This consistency makes Rapamycin a compelling candidate for further aging research.


What About Human Use?

While Rapamycin has shown strong effects in animals, it’s not yet approved as an anti-aging drug in humans. Ongoing clinical trials are evaluating its safety and potential benefits. Some studies suggest that low-dose Rapamycin may be safe in healthy individuals, but researchers caution that more data is needed, especially regarding immune system effects.

Co-lead researcher Dr. Edward Ivimey-Cook of the University of Glasgow explains:

“These findings don’t suggest we should all start taking Rapamycin. But they do strengthen the case for its further study in aging research.”


A Word on Metformin: Not the Silver Bullet?

Metformin has been widely hailed as a potential longevity drug due to its benefits in people with diabetes. However, this meta-analysis found no consistent evidence that Metformin extends lifespan in animals. That doesn’t mean it's ineffective in humans, but it suggests we may need to rethink its role in longevity interventions.

Why This Study Matters

Lead researcher Dr. Zahida Sultanova of UEA notes:

“Dietary restriction has always been a reliable way to live longer. But sticking to it is tough. If we can find alternatives that work as well, that’s a huge breakthrough.”

This research supports the growing field of drug repurposing for healthy aging. If proven safe in humans, Rapamycin could offer the benefits of a long-term diet, without the hunger.

Toward a Future of Smarter Aging

Rapamycin’s promise as a lifespan-extending agent is becoming hard to ignore. As science continues to search for ways to promote healthy aging, this study suggests we may one day take a pill to gain the same benefits as calorie restriction — and possibly live longer, healthier lives.

But researchers advise patience for now. While the science is exciting, Rapamycin is still being studied, and it’s not yet a solution we can all rely on.

Reference:
  1. Rapamycin extends life- and health span because it slows aging - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3796212/)

Source-Medindia


