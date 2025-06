Could Rapamycin Be the Key to Living Longer Without Fasting?

A large meta-analysis finds that Rapamycin may extend lifespan across species as effectively as calorie restriction. The study strengthens its case for aging research.

Highlights: Rapamycin extended lifespan in vertebrates as consistently as calorie restriction

Metformin, a diabetes drug, showed no clear longevity benefit

Study adds weight to further human trials on Rapamycin for aging

What if living longer didn’t require strict dieting or skipping meals? A new study suggests that the anti-aging drug Rapamycin may extend lifespan as effectively as dietary restriction, which has long been considered the gold standard for longevity . Researchers from thesay the drug may offer a promising alternative to calorie restriction, at least in animal models ().Published in, the meta-analysis reviewed data fromacross, including fish, mice, rats, and primates. It compared the effects of dietary restriction with two drugs often promoted for anti-aging:andThe findings were striking:Originally developed as an immunosuppressant, Rapamycin has recently gained attention for its potential to slow aging. This study confirms that its effects on longevity are consistent and significant, almost on par with intermittent fasting or long-term calorie restriction.Importantly, these effects were observed acrossand various types of dietary restriction. This consistency makes Rapamycin a compelling candidate for further aging research.While Rapamycin has shown strong effects in animals, it’s not yet approved as an anti-aging drug in humans. Ongoing clinical trials are evaluating its safety and potential benefits. Some studies suggest that, but researchers caution that more data is needed, especially regarding immune system effects.Co-lead researcher Dr. Edward Ivimey-Cook of the University of Glasgow explains:Metformin has been widely hailed as a potential longevity drug due to its benefits in people with diabetes. However, this meta-analysis foundthat Metformin extends lifespan in animals. That doesn’t mean it's ineffective in humans, but it suggests we may need to rethink its role in longevity interventions.Lead researcher Dr. Zahida Sultanova of UEA notes:This research supports the growing field of. If proven safe in humans, Rapamycin could offer the benefits of a long-term diet, without the hunger.Rapamycin’s promise as a lifespan-extending agent is becoming hard to ignore. As science continues to search for ways to promote healthy aging, this study suggests we may one day take a pill to gain the same benefits as calorie restriction — and possibly live longer, healthier lives.But researchers advise patience for now. While the science is exciting, Rapamycin is still being studied, and it’s not yet a solution we can all rely on.Source-Medindia