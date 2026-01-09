Could Popular Hair Straightening Products Damage Your Kidneys?

Keratin hair treatments marketed as formaldehyde-free can rapidly cause acute kidney injury through oxalate buildup.

keratin-based hair-straightening product containing glyoxylic acid can lead to acute kidney injury: what we know

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the main health concern with hair straightening products?

A: Some hair straightening treatments can suddenly damage the kidneys, even in healthy young people.

Q: Who is most at risk from these hair treatments?

A: Young women with no previous kidney or health problems appear to be most affected.

Q: How soon can symptoms appear after hair straightening?

A: Symptoms can start within a few hours and up to three days after the salon treatment.

Q: What warning signs should not be ignored?

A: Nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, extreme tiredness, and changes in urine color or amount need quick medical attention.

Q: Can people recover from this type of kidney damage?

A: Most people improve with prompt hospital care, but delays can lead to serious complications.