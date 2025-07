Could Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Be Silently Causing Miscarriage?

Loss of beneficial gut bacteria and high levels of isoleucine in women with polycystic ovary syndrome may lead to higher pregnancy complications.

Highlights: Isoleucine linked to early endometrial ageing in polycystic ovary syndrome

linked to in polycystic ovary syndrome Sharp decline in Parabacteroides merdae observed in gut of affected women

observed in gut of affected women Increased pregnancy complications including miscarriage and gestational diabetes

Did You Know?

Unexplained Complications in Young Women

Lower Microbial Diversity and Isoleucine Surge Identified

Pregnancy Risk Nearly Doubled

Towards Personalized Reproductive Solutions

Implications for Clinical Practice and Reproductive Care

A majorhas been identified in women with polycystic ovary syndrome , contributing to).A key finding includes a marked decrease in the, paired with higher levels of branched-chain—an essential nutrient tied to energy metabolism and protein production.These biological changes appear to, disrupting embryo implantation and leading to poor reproductive outcomes. Affecting nearly 20% of women of childbearing age worldwide, polycystic ovary syndrome is a prominent cause of infertility, often requiring medical interventions to achieve pregnancy Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder affecting women of reproductive age, often characterized by irregular periods , excess androgen levels, and the presence of multiple cysts on the ovaries.Despite the effectiveness of fertility treatments, women with polycystic ovary syndrome continue to experience high rates of miscarriage, premature births, gestational diabetes , and other complications. The reasons behind this have long remained unclear.Lead researcher Dr. Aixia Liu noted that even young women under 35, who managed to conceive, were encountering unexpected reproductive problems. Observing, her team began investigating the links between gut microbes, metabolic changes in the bloodstream, and uterine health.In a prospective study involving—half diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome and half serving as healthy controls, researchers used gut sequencing and metabolite analysis to compare the two groups. Lab tests on endometrial stromal cells were also conducted to study the tissue’s aging and ability to support pregnancy.The findings revealed a significantamong those with polycystic ovary syndrome. Levels of Parabacteroides merdae, a microbe associated with good metabolic health, were notably lower. Concurrently, blood tests showedand other branched-chain amino acids, while protective short-chain fatty acids were diminished.Though pregnancy rates remained similar between the two groups, women with polycystic ovary syndrome were found to have nearly double the likelihood—. These included miscarriage, low birth weight, preterm delivery, gestational diabetes, hypertensive complications, and even perinatal death.Further examination confirmed that isoleucine was also elevated in endometrial tissue. When lab-grown uterine cells were exposed to isoleucine, they displayed increased signs of cellular aging and reduced capacity for decidualization the process by which the uterus prepares for embryo implantation.These aging-like effects were strikingly premature for women under 35, indicating a previously underestimated vulnerability linked to metabolic changes. Dr. Liu emphasized the potential of usingto identify at-risk individuals earlier and tailor interventions accordingly.Future directions include evaluating whether dietary changes, targeted probiotics, or restricting intake of certain amino acids might help reverse these effects and improve fertility outcomes.Professor Dr. Anis Feki, Chair-Elect of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, praised the study’s insights, pointing out that the findings underline how polycystic ovary syndrome affects not just hormone levels or metabolism in isolation but can directly impair uterine receptivity.He emphasized the significance of recognizing metabolic and microbial health as essential components of fertility treatment, particularly for younger women who may not show obvious symptoms of risk.To sum up, this new understanding of how gut microbiota and specific amino acids like isoleucine influence reproductive health in polycystic ovary syndrome brings us closer to personalized fertility care. With potential biomarkers now identified, more targeted strategies could emerge to support women in achieving healthier pregnancies.Source-Medindia