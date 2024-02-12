Could Nose Picking Increase Alzheimer's Risk?

Highlights: Nose-picking habit can raise the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

Germs entering through nostrils trigger neuroinflammation, causing ‘tau’ and ‘amyloid’ protein deposits in the brain, resulting in Alzheimer’s disease

Emphasizes the essentials of hand hygiene in preventing nasal-route Alzheimer’s risk

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer‘s Disease: A Potential Role of Nose-Picking in Pathogen Entry via the Olfactory System?



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Did you know? Frequent nose picking may elevate Alzheimer's risk by introducing brain-inflaming germs. #nosepicking #alzheimers #handhygiene #medindia’

Advertisement

Nose Picking and Alzheimer's: Unearthing a Surprising Connection

Did You Know?

An estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease, according to Alzheimer’s Association.

Read More to Know About ‘Bacteriophages Packed Nasal Spray to Ward Off Alzheimer's on the Anvil’

Advertisement

Insights from Previous Studies

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer‘s disease risk



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement

Self-Hygiene: A Simple Defense Against Alzheimer's Risk

Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s Disease: A Potential Role of Nose-Picking in Pathogen Entry via the Olfactory System? - (https://www.mdpi.com/2218-273X/13/11/1568) Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8854390/)