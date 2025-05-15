Could Fatty Liver Be a Predictor of Early Labor?

Fatty liver disease in pregnancy can have serious consequences for both the mother and the baby.

Highlights: Pregnant women with fatty liver had significantly higher odds of serious maternal and perinatal complications Women with fatty liver are at a higher risk of developing hypertensive disorders, such as pre-eclampsia

Alcoholic fatty liver disease can increase the risk of complications, including preterm birth, postpartum hemorrhage and fetal distress

Fatty Liver in Pregnancy



Did You Know?

Women with fatty liver disease are more likely to develop gestational diabetes!

Causes of Fatty Liver During Pregnancy

Genetic defects: Deficiencies in enzymes involved in fatty acid oxidation, such as long-chain 3-hydroxyacyl-CoA dehydrogenase (LCHAD) deficiency.

Deficiencies in enzymes involved in fatty acid oxidation, such as long-chain 3-hydroxyacyl-CoA dehydrogenase (LCHAD) deficiency. Hormonal changes: Hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy may affect lipid metabolism and contribute to fatty liver. ﻿Estrogen and progesterone fluctuations can affect lipid metabolism, leading to increased triglyceride accumulation in the liver.﻿ These hormonal changes can worsen existing liver conditions or increase the risk of developing fatty liver disease during pregnancy.

Hormonal fluctuations during pregnancy may affect lipid metabolism and contribute to fatty liver. ﻿Estrogen and progesterone fluctuations can affect lipid metabolism, leading to increased triglyceride accumulation in the liver.﻿ These hormonal changes can worsen existing liver conditions or increase the risk of developing fatty liver disease during pregnancy. Metabolic disorders: Pre-existing metabolic conditions, such as obesity, insulin resistance, or dyslipidemia, can increase the risk. These conditions can also worsen the severity of fatty liver disease, particularly in the context of acute fatty liver of pregnancy (AFLP).

Pre-existing metabolic conditions, such as obesity, insulin resistance, or dyslipidemia, can increase the risk. These conditions can also worsen the severity of fatty liver disease, particularly in the context of acute fatty liver of pregnancy (AFLP). Multiple pregnancy: Multiple pregnancy (carrying twins or more) is a risk factor for developing acute fatty liver of pregnancy (AFLP) due to increased metabolic demands and hormonal changes associated with multiple pregnancy.

Symptoms of Fatty Liver During Pregnancy

Nausea and vomiting: Persistent and severe nausea and vomiting.﻿

Persistent and severe nausea and vomiting.﻿ Abdominal pain: Pain in the upper right side of the abdomen.﻿

Pain in the upper right side of the abdomen.﻿ Dark urine: Urine may appear darker than usual.﻿

Urine may appear darker than usual.﻿ Pale stools: Stools may appear pale or clay-coloured.

Stools may appear pale or clay-coloured. Dizziness or light-headedness:Feeling dizzy or lightheaded.﻿

Complications of Fatty Liver During Pregnancy﻿

Maternal Complications:

Kidney failure: AFLP can impair kidney function, leading to acute kidney injury or failure.

AFLP can impair kidney function, leading to acute kidney injury or failure. Hemorrhage: AFLP increases the risk of severe bleeding during or after delivery.

AFLP increases the risk of severe bleeding during or after delivery. Preeclampsia: AFLP is often associated with preeclampsia, a condition characterized by high blood pressure and organ damage.

AFLP is often associated with preeclampsia, a condition characterized by high blood pressure and organ damage. Cardiac complications: Women with AFLP may be at risk of cardiac complications, such as cardiac arrest.

Fetal Complications:

Growth restriction: AFLP can lead to intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), where the baby doesn't grow at a normal rate.

AFLP can lead to intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), where the baby doesn't grow at a normal rate. Neonatal complications: Babies born to mothers with AFLP may experience complications, such as respiratory distress syndrome.

Babies born to mothers with AFLP may experience complications, such as respiratory distress syndrome. Fetal distress: It can lead to reduced blood flow and oxygen supply to the fetus, causing distress.

It can lead to reduced blood flow and oxygen supply to the fetus, causing distress. Premature birth: AFLP often requires early delivery to prevent further complications, which can lead to premature birth.

Postpartum Complications:

Long-term Complications:

Prevention of Fatty Liver During Pregnancy﻿

Lifestyle Changes:

Maintain a healthy weight: Managing weight before and during pregnancy can reduce the risk of fatty liver. Engaging in regular physical activity can improve insulin sensitivity and overall health.

Managing weight before and during pregnancy can reduce the risk of fatty liver. Engaging in regular physical activity can improve insulin sensitivity and overall health. Balanced diet: Eating a nutritious diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can support liver health.

Managing Pre-existing Conditions:

Medication Management:

Management of Fatty Liver During Pregnancy

Obstetric Management:

Postpartum Care:

