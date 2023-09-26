About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Could Blue Light from Screens Be Triggering Early Puberty?

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM
Highlights:
  • Blue light exposure linked to premature puberty in male rats, shedding light on environmental factors
  • Research emphasizes the need for further investigation into screen time's impact on human development
  • Findings pave the way for potential preventive measures in managing early puberty

Could Blue Light from Screens Be Triggering Early Puberty?

In the age of screens, where the glow of our devices guides us through both day and night, it's easy to overlook the profound impact that artificial light can have on our biology.

In a recent research presented at the 61st Annual European Society for Pediatric Endocrinology Meeting in The Hague suggests that exposure to blue light, such as that emitted by smartphones and tablets, may trigger early puberty in male rats.

Blue Light Filtering Glasses for Eyesight and Sleep: Great or Gimmick?
Blue Light Filtering Glasses for Eyesight and Sleep: Great or Gimmick?
A new study assessed the effects of blue-light filtering lenses for improving visual performance, providing eye health protection, and improving sleep quality.
Advertisement


This study marks the inaugural investigation into the correlation between blue light exposure and premature puberty in male rats. It sheds light on how environmental factors like screen time can influence the onset of early puberty and the condition of testicular tissue. This insight could potentially pave the way for future prevention strategies for children.

Why do some Children Attain Puberty Early?

The underlying cause of early puberty in most children is often unclear. It can be attributed to genetic factors or issues within the brain (such as injuries or tumors), thyroid, adrenal, or sex glands. In recent times, various studies have reported an uptick in early puberty among both girls and boys, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. One contributing factor may be the heightened use of devices emitting blue light, though this is challenging to gauge in children.

In this investigation, scientists from Ankara Bilkent City Hospital and Gazi University in Turkey examined 18 male rats, each 21 days old. They were divided into three groups of six and subjected to different light conditions: a standard light cycle, six hours of blue light, or twelve hours of blue light.
Blue Light Exposure may Accelerate Aging
Blue Light Exposure may Accelerate Aging
Daily exposure to blue light was found to accelerate aging, stated new study.
Advertisement

The results revealed that male rats exposed to blue light exhibited initial signs of puberty considerably earlier. Moreover, the duration of exposure correlated with the onset of puberty, alongside suppressed sperm development and impaired testicular tissue (1 Trusted Source
Artificial Light at Night: Is Your Smartphone Screen Putting You at Risk?

Go to source).

A prior study from the same research group demonstrated an earlier commencement of puberty in female rats due to blue light exposure. However, this link has not been explored in male rats until now. Dr. Aylin Kılınç Uğurlu, the lead researcher from Ankara Bikent City Hospital, stated, "For the first time, we found a direct relationship between blue light exposure and early puberty in male rats. Our findings align with our previous work on female rats, which also showed similar effects, thereby providing a more comprehensive view of how blue light may influence puberty in both male and female rats."

Blue Light Exposure Accelerates Puberty in Male Rats

While these findings suggest that blue light exposure could potentially contribute to an earlier onset of puberty, further research is imperative. Dr. Kılınç Uğurlu emphasized that this study is conducted on rats, and the results can't be directly extrapolated to humans. Nevertheless, it lays the groundwork for further investigation into the health implications of the escalating screen time prevalent in modern society.

The researchers' subsequent focus will be on evaluating the repercussions of blue light exposure before puberty in adult rats. Dr. Kılınç Uğurlu remarked, "We aim to expose both male and female rats to blue light before puberty and understand its long-term effects on reproductive organ damage and fertility. Ultimately, this research could lead to preventative measures and contribute to the ongoing discourse on how modern lifestyles affect physiological development and long-term health."

In a world where screens have become an integral part of our lives, the discovery that blue light may hasten puberty in male rats serves as a stark reminder of the intricate relationship between our environment and our biology.

As we navigate the digital age, the slogan 'Balancing Light for Brighter Futures' navigates us to tread carefully, fostering a harmonious coexistence with technology while safeguarding the healthy development of our children.

Reference :
  1. Artificial Light at Night: Is Your Smartphone Screen Putting You at Risk? - (https:shalvaclinic.org/artificial-light-night-smartphone-screen-putting-risk/)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Blue Light can Trigger Key Signaling Pathway for Embryonic Development
Blue Light can Trigger Key Signaling Pathway for Embryonic Development
Blue light acts as a key signaling pathway in embryo development, tissue maintenance and cancer genesis, said researchers.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Morning Blue Light Treatment Benefits PTSD Sufferers
Morning Blue Light Treatment Benefits PTSD Sufferers
Exposure to blue light therapy every morning could be a drug-free method to help people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) sleep better.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Holistic Management for Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and ...

Latest Health Watch

Cold Shower: Top 5 Refreshing Benefits

Cold Shower: Top 5 Refreshing Benefits

From ancient Spartan warriors to modern-day wellness fanatics, the cold shower is gaining (or should we say losing) steam.
Disease X: The Unknown Epidemic on the Horizon

Disease X: The Unknown Epidemic on the Horizon

Discover the mystery behind Disease X, the term coined by WHO. Learn about its potential impact, its likely zoonotic origins, and the steps being taken to combat this unseen foe.
Secrets to Soothing Shoulder Stiffness and Stress

Secrets to Soothing Shoulder Stiffness and Stress

Unlock the secrets to easing shoulder tension caused by stress, poor posture, and overuse. Dive into expert tips for relief and posture improvement.
Continuous Wrist Temperature Monitoring Reveals Disease Risks

Continuous Wrist Temperature Monitoring Reveals Disease Risks

Researchers found 73 medical conditions linked to irregular temperature rhythms in a study analyzing data from over 92,000 participants.
Breathing Easy: Tackling India's Respiratory Health Crisis on World Lung Day

Breathing Easy: Tackling India's Respiratory Health Crisis on World Lung Day

India's alarming burden of respiratory disease action towards healthier lungs.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Could Blue Light from Screens Be Triggering Early Puberty? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests