Could Artificial Sweeteners Like Sorbitol Harm Liver Health?

Intestine-derived sorbitol drives steatotic liver disease in the absence of gut bacteria

Sorbitol triggers harmful effects similar to fructose by converting in the liver and overwhelming gut defenses.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is sorbitol?

A: Sorbitol is a sugar alcohol used in many artificial sweeteners, candies, and processed foods.

Q: Why is sorbitol linked to liver strain?

A: Sorbitol can turn into fructose in the liver when the gut cannot break it down, which may stress liver function.

Q: Can gut bacteria protect the body from sorbitol?

A: Yes, some bacteria can break down sorbitol, but if levels are too high, they can become overwhelmed.

Q: Is sorbitol, an artificial sweetener, safe for people with diabetes?

A: Sorbitol is often used in sugar free products, but high amounts may still burden the liver, so caution is needed.

Q: Does sorbitol occur naturally in foods?

A: Yes, it is found naturally in fruits like apples, peaches, and cherries, but in much smaller amounts.