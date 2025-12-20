Could Artificial Sweeteners Like Sorbitol Harm Liver Health?

Sorbitol triggers harmful effects similar to fructose by converting in the liver and overwhelming gut defenses.
- Sorbitol can act like fructose in the body when gut bacteria fail to break it down
- High glucose and sorbitol intake can overwhelm natural bacterial defenses
- Multiple pathways in the body lead sugar alternatives toward liver dysfunction
Intestine-derived sorbitol drives steatotic liver disease in the absence of gut bacteria
Go to source). But that belief is now being questioned because new findings indicate that the sugar alcohol sorbitol is not as harmless as once assumed.
Sorbitol Connection with Fructose PathwaysThe work, published in Science Signaling, adds to detailed findings from the laboratory of Gary Patti of Washington University in St. Louis that have revealed harmful effects of fructose on the liver and other parts of the body.
Patti, the Michael and Tana Powell Professor of Chemistry in Art and Sciences and a professor of genetics and medicine at Washington University Medicine, had earlier shown how fructose processed in the liver can be diverted to accelerate the growth of cancer cells. Earlier findings also identified fructose as a major contributor to steatotic liver disease, which affects thirty percent of adults across the globe.
Sorbitol Turning Into FructoseThe most unexpected outcome of the current work is that sorbitol is essentially one step away from fructose and therefore can trigger similar effects, according to Patti.
Experiments using zebrafish demonstrated that sorbitol, commonly added to low-calorie candy and gum and naturally present in stone fruits, can be generated by enzymes in the gut and then converted into fructose once it reaches the liver.
Multiple Routes Feeding Liver FructoseThe team discovered that the liver receives fructose from numerous pathways, with routes influenced by a person’s intake of sorbitol and glucose as well as the types of bacteria living in their gut.
Most work on sorbitol metabolism has focused on its production due to glucose overload in conditions such as diabetes, yet sorbitol can also be made naturally in the gut from glucose after eating.
Gut Glucose Spikes and Sorbitol ProductionThe enzyme responsible for sorbitol formation has a low attraction to glucose, which means glucose concentrations need to be high for the process to occur. This explains why sorbitol production has been associated with diabetes, where glucose levels are elevated. However, zebrafish findings show that even under healthy conditions, glucose levels rise sufficiently after meals to activate sorbitol production in the intestine.
According to Patti, sorbitol can reach meaningful levels inside the body, but whether it causes harm depends on the presence of specific gut bacteria.
Bacterial Breakdown Protecting the GutSorbitol-degrading Aeromonas bacterial strains convert the sugar alcohol into a harmless byproduct.
However, without these bacteria, sorbitol is not broken down and instead moves onward to the liver.
Conversion in the Liver and Consumer RelianceOnce sorbitol reaches the liver, it becomes a derivative of fructose. Determining whether alternative sweeteners truly offer a healthier option is essential, especially for people with diabetes and metabolic disorders who rely heavily on sugar free products.
Gut bacteria can manage sorbitol effectively when quantities remain low, such as the levels naturally present in fruit. Difficulties arise when sorbitol intake surpasses the capacity of gut bacteria to break it down, which can occur with high glucose intake creating additional sorbitol or with excessive sorbitol in food.
Overloading Gut MicrobesHigher consumption of glucose and sorbitol can overwhelm even beneficial gut microbes that normally help clear sorbitol.
Choosing foods without sugar or alternative sweeteners has become increasingly complex, as many products contain several forms of sweeteners. Patti noted with surprise that his favorite protein bar had significant amounts of sorbitol.
Polyol Accumulation and Body TissuesMore work is needed to understand how bacteria remove sorbitol, yet the assumption that polyols are expelled harmlessly may not be accurate. Sorbitol given to animals has been detected in tissues throughout the body.
Overall, it is becoming clearer that there is no easy solution when seeking sugar substitutes, as many pathways eventually lead to liver dysfunction.
In conclusion, the findings show that sorbitol behaves much like fructose once it enters the liver, especially when gut bacteria are unable to clear it. High intake of glucose and sorbitol can easily overwhelm the body’s natural defenses, revealing that sugar alternatives may also contribute to liver stress.
