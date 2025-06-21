Could Alzheimer`s Be a Brainy Type of Diabetes?

Alzheimer's and type 2 diabetes may be more than just coexisting diseases — they could be two sides of the same insulin-resistant coin.

Highlights: Insulin resistance is identified in both Type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's brains

Impaired glucose metabolism may drive early neurodegeneration

'Type 3 Diabetes'— a brain-specific form of insulin resistance

Brain insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer disease: concepts and conundrums



Did You Know?

Brain cells in #Alzheimer’s behave like they’re insulin-starved-just like in #diabetes! #medindia #insulin_resistance #type3diabetes’

Sugar Trouble in the Brain

The brain has difficulty using glucose even before memory loss occurs.

Insulin signaling in the brain doesn't function properly.

Much more similar to what happens in Type 2 diabetes.

Insulin’s Silent Breakdown

Levels of insulin,

IGF-I

IGF-II

Memory loss

Confusion

Brain atrophy.

When Diabetes and Dementia Feed Each Other

Is it ‘Type 3 Diabetes ?

Impaired insulin and insulin-like growth factor expression and signaling mechanisms in Alzheimer's disease--is this type 3 diabetes?



Rewiring Hope

