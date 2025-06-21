About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Could Alzheimer's Be a Brainy Type of Diabetes?

Written by Dr. Leena M
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jun 21 2025 4:16 PM

Alzheimer's and type 2 diabetes may be more than just coexisting diseases — they could be two sides of the same insulin-resistant coin.

Could Alzheimer`s Be a Brainy Type of Diabetes?
Highlights:
  • Insulin resistance is identified in both Type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's brains
  • Impaired glucose metabolism may drive early neurodegeneration
  • 'Type 3 Diabetes'— a brain-specific form of insulin resistance
Imagine if your brain forgot how to eat. That’s what some scientists believe happens in Alzheimer’s disease. While we often think of type 2 diabetes as a problem related to sugar in the body, the brain may have its own version of diabetes. This hidden disorder—known as Type 3 diabetes—could explain why brain cells in Alzheimer’s start to function improperly.
As insulin becomes less effective, the brain begins to starve, leading to fading memory and increasing confusion. What if treating Alzheimer’s involved addressing insulin resistance in the brain?(1 Trusted Source
Brain insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer disease: concepts and conundrums

Go to source)


Ayurveda Offers Hope for Alzheimer's Disease Treatment
Ayurveda Offers Hope for Alzheimer's Disease Treatment
Can Ayurvedic medicine and modern science offer hope for Alzheimer's treatment? A new study explores innovative ways to combat neurodegeneration.
Advertisement

Sugar Trouble in the Brain

We often associate poor sugar control with diabetes, but our brain has a craving for sugar as well. In Alzheimer's disease patients
  • The brain has difficulty using glucose even before memory loss occurs.
  • Insulin signaling in the brain doesn't function properly.
  • Much more similar to what happens in Type 2 diabetes.
As a result, the brain does not receive enough energy to think clearly. Therefore, issues with sugar regulation may not just be limited to the body; they could also begin in the brain.


Advertisement
Dementia Risk Calculator
Dementia Risk Calculator
Dementia Risk Calculator is a tool to find out the risk of dementia among people over the age of 65.It also provides diet tips on Dementia.

Insulin’s Silent Breakdown

Insulin plays a crucial role in helping neurons in the brain communicate, grow, and remain healthy. However, in Alzheimer's disease
  • Levels of insulin,
  • IGF-I
  • IGF-II
are significantly reduced in their brains. Also, key proteins that carry insulin's messages also decline in number. This breakdown of insulin signaling triggers a chain reaction that ultimately leads to
  • Memory loss
  • Confusion
  • Brain atrophy.
It's comparable to a faulty Wi-Fi connection in the brain—nothing connects properly.


Advertisement
Does Omega-3 Lower Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease?
Does Omega-3 Lower Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease?
People with a higher omega-3 DHA level are 49% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. Simple dietary intervention can work better.

When Diabetes and Dementia Feed Each Other

Type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's disease often occur together and may influence each other negatively. Individuals with diabetes face a higher risk of experiencing memory problems. Even in cases where diabetes is not present, Alzheimer’s patients display symptoms of "brain insulin resistance". This creates a harmful cycle: insulin resistance damages brain cells, and in turn, damaged brain cells worsen insulin resistance. Understanding this cycle could lead to strategies for breaking the chain and protecting brain health.


Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Is it ‘Type 3 Diabetes ?

Alzheimer's disease may be considered a brain-based form of diabetes, often referred to as Type 3 Diabetes. This does not imply that everyone with Alzheimer's has diabetes; rather, it highlights the dangers of insulin resistance in the brain. While this idea is still under debate, it is reshaping our understanding of dementia. By treating Alzheimer's as a form of diabetes affecting the brain, we may uncover better strategies to prevent, delay, or even treat memory loss in the future (2 Trusted Source
Impaired insulin and insulin-like growth factor expression and signaling mechanisms in Alzheimer's disease--is this type 3 diabetes?

Go to source).

Rewiring Hope

This new perspective offers hope. If we can shield our brains from insulin resistance, we may safeguard our memories, cognitive abilities, and independence. This involves managing our sugar intake, making smart dietary choices, staying active, and prioritizing brain health.

Alzheimer's is no more a mystery; it has become a puzzle we are beginning to crack.

References:
  1. Brain insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer disease: concepts and conundrums - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6098968/)
  2. Impaired insulin and insulin-like growth factor expression and signaling mechanisms in Alzheimer's disease--is this type 3 diabetes? - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15750215/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional