Could Alzheimer`s Be a Brainy Type of Diabetes?

Alzheimer's and type 2 diabetes may be more than just coexisting diseases — they could be two sides of the same insulin-resistant coin.

Highlights: Insulin resistance is identified in both Type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's brains

Impaired glucose metabolism may drive early neurodegeneration

'Type 3 Diabetes'— a brain-specific form of insulin resistance

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Brain insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer disease: concepts and conundrums



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Brain cells in #Alzheimer’s behave like they’re insulin-starved-just like in #diabetes! #medindia #insulin_resistance #type3diabetes’

Brain cells in #Alzheimer’s behave like they’re insulin-starved-just like in #diabetes! #medindia #insulin_resistance #type3diabetes’

Advertisement

Sugar Trouble in the Brain

The brain has difficulty using glucose even before memory loss occurs.

Insulin signaling in the brain doesn't function properly.

Much more similar to what happens in Type 2 diabetes.

Advertisement

Insulin’s Silent Breakdown

Levels of insulin,

IGF-I

IGF-II

Memory loss

Confusion

Brain atrophy.

Advertisement

When Diabetes and Dementia Feed Each Other

Is it ‘Type 3 Diabetes ?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Impaired insulin and insulin-like growth factor expression and signaling mechanisms in Alzheimer's disease--is this type 3 diabetes?



Go to source Trusted Source

Rewiring Hope

Brain insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer disease: concepts and conundrums - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6098968/) Impaired insulin and insulin-like growth factor expression and signaling mechanisms in Alzheimer's disease--is this type 3 diabetes? - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/15750215/)

Imagine if your brain forgot how to eat. That’s what some scientists believe happens in Alzheimer’s disease. While we often think of type 2 diabetes as a problem related to sugar in the body, the brain may have its own version of diabetes. This hidden disorder—known as Type 3 diabetes—could explain why brain cells in Alzheimer’s start to function improperly.As insulin becomes less effective, the brain begins to starve, leading to. What if treating Alzheimer’s involved addressing insulin resistance in the brain?(We often associate poor sugar control with diabetes, but our brain has a craving for sugar as well. In Alzheimer's disease patientsAs a result, the brain does not receive enough energy to think clearly. Therefore, issues with sugar regulation may not just be limited to the body; they could also begin in the brain.Insulin plays a crucial role in helping neurons in the brain communicate, grow, and remain healthy. However, in Alzheimer's diseaseare significantly reduced in their brains. Also, key proteins that carry insulin's messages also decline in number. This breakdown of insulin signaling triggers a chain reaction that ultimately leads toIt's comparable to a faulty Wi-Fi connection in the brain—nothing connects properly.Type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's disease often occur together and may influence each other negatively. Individuals with diabetes face a higher risk of experiencing memory problems. Even in cases where diabetes is not present, Alzheimer’s patients display symptoms of. This creates a harmful cycle: insulin resistance damages brain cells, and in turn, damaged brain cells worsen insulin resistance. Understanding this cycle could lead to strategies for breaking the chain and protecting brain health.Alzheimer's disease may be considered a brain-based form of diabetes, often referred to as Type 3 Diabetes . This does not imply that everyone with Alzheimer's has diabetes; rather, it highlights the dangers of insulin resistance in the brain. While this idea is still under debate, it is reshaping our understanding of dementia . By treating Alzheimer's as a form of diabetes affecting the brain, we may uncover better strategies to prevent, delay, or even treat memory loss in the future ().This new perspective offers hope. If we can shield our brains from insulin resistance, we may safeguard our memories, cognitive abilities, and independence. This involves managing ourSource-Medindia