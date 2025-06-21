About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Could Algal Blooms Be Shortening Lives in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis?

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jun 21 2025 12:01 PM

Living near cyanobacterial blooms is linked to faster progression and earlier death from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Highlights:
  • Living near cyanobacterial blooms shortens survival in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
  • Exposure to neurotoxic water sources worsens disease outcomes
  • Private well use near toxic blooms increases risk of earlier death
Living near cyanobacterial harmful algal blooms is linked to a shorter survival time for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. These toxic blooms are widespread in the United States, particularly in coastal regions and around the Great Lakes, and their presence is associated with an increased risk of earlier death from this neurodegenerative condition (1 Trusted Source
Life Course Exposure to Cyanobacteria and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Survival

Go to source).
Cyanobacterial blooms result from the uncontrolled growth of blue-green algae, which release harmful toxins into the surrounding environment. These toxins pose serious risks to both human and environmental health.


Residential Proximity and Exposure Patterns

An analysis conducted by a team from Michigan Medicine involved individuals diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis who had received care at the Pranger Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Clinic. The team evaluated exposure levels by reviewing each individual’s health history, places of residence, and satellite data provided by the Cyanobacteria Assessment Network.

Many individuals included in the analysis lived within a three-mile radius of known harmful algal bloom sites. Those who also engaged in activities like swimming or boating, or who relied on potentially contaminated water sources, had a noticeably shorter survival time—on average, nearly one year less.


Advertisement
Environmental Risk and Water Use

Cyanobacterial blooms are increasingly found near populated areas, making exposure more common. These findings highlight how prolonged proximity to such blooms is tied to more severe disease outcomes.

Exposure can occur through multiple routes, such as swallowing contaminated water, inhaling water particles, or skin contact during recreational or domestic activities. People with the highest level of exposure were those living near blooms and drawing water from private wells.


Advertisement
Neurotoxins and Disease Progression

Toxins produced by cyanobacteria have been linked to several neurological conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. One toxin in particular, beta-methylamino-L-alanine, has been detected in the brain and spinal fluid of individuals with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Although the exact biological mechanism remains uncertain, the evidence points to a connection between environmental exposure to cyanobacteria and the worsening of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis symptoms and outcomes.


Regional Impact and Environmental Burden

Genetics contribute to the development of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, but environmental exposures play a significant role. The concept of the “exposome” captures the lifelong accumulation of harmful environmental agents, including pesticides and industrial chemicals. In the United States, the Midwest sees disproportionately high rates of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. This may be due in part to the dense network of inland lakes and heavy presence of agricultural and industrial activity that promote cyanobacterial growth.

Experts emphasize the importance of considering environmental factors when examining the onset and progression of neurodegenerative conditions. Monitoring lifelong exposure to harmful agents like cyanobacteria offers important insight into disease patterns and survival outcomes.

In conclusion, cyanobacterial harmful algal blooms are more than an environmental nuisance—they may be a key factor in shortening the lives of individuals with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Lifelong exposure to contaminated water bodies, especially near residential areas, underlines the need for stricter environmental monitoring and a broader understanding of how surroundings influence neurological health.

Reference:
  1. Life Course Exposure to Cyanobacteria and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Survival - (https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/22/5/763)

Source-Medindia


