Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Naina Bhargava. (2025, June 21). Could Algal Blooms Be Shortening Lives in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis? . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 21, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/could-algal-blooms-be-shortening-lives-in-amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis-220193-1.htm.

MLA Naina Bhargava. "Could Algal Blooms Be Shortening Lives in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis?". Medindia. Jun 21, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/could-algal-blooms-be-shortening-lives-in-amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis-220193-1.htm>.

Chicago Naina Bhargava. "Could Algal Blooms Be Shortening Lives in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/could-algal-blooms-be-shortening-lives-in-amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis-220193-1.htm. (accessed Jun 21, 2025).

Harvard Naina Bhargava. 2025. Could Algal Blooms Be Shortening Lives in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis?. Medindia, viewed Jun 21, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/could-algal-blooms-be-shortening-lives-in-amyotrophic-lateral-sclerosis-220193-1.htm.