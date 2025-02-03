Corporate India`s Mental Health Crisis

Anxiety, depression & workplace stress- mental health concerns rise as young professionals struggle to cope. Are you paying attention?
- Over 90% of employees under 25 reported anxiety, compared to 67% of those over 45
- Women showed higher anxiety levels despite being fewer in the workforce
- Structured counselling led to a 53% reduction in depression symptoms
Over 83,000 counselling sessions, 12,000 optional screenings, and over 42,000 evaluations were examined for the study by 1to1help.net, the top employee assistance program (EAP) service provider in India, between January and November 2024 (2). According to the study, 67% of workers over 45 reported having anxiety, whereas over 90% of workers under 25 said they did.
Increased Use of Counselling ServicesAccording to Mahua Bisht, CEO of 1to1help, "Our pre-screening data suggest that several people who seek counselling for the first time are dealing with anxiety and despair. "Over 30% of them tested positive for severe depression and anxiety."
She reported that the results also demonstrated "the crucial role managers play in the well-being of their teams, given that 59% of employees who their managers referred exhibited signs of suicidal risk and a tendency towards self-harm."
According to the research, corporate employees are using counselling services more frequently, with mental health concerns up to 15%. In comparison to prior years, mental health was one of the top two problems for which employees sought help.
Benefits of Counseling for Mental Health IssuesAccording to the survey, people are becoming more aware of the importance of mental health and no longer consider it a taboo subject, which has pushed them to seek counseling for mental health issues such as anxiety, sadness, and stress.
It stated that 53% of those who initially tested positive for depression had a significant decrease in depression symptoms, while 48% reported decreased anxiety.
"These results show that structured counselling can effectively address emotional challenges and promote well-being in a short period," the article stated.
