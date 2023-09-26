About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Continuous Wrist Temperature Monitoring Reveals Disease Risks

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM
Highlights:
  • A recent study highlights the potential of continuous wrist temperature monitoring in predicting the risk of various diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and liver disease
  • The research, which analyzed data from over 92,000 participants, revealed significant associations between irregular temperature rhythms and an increased risk of up to 73 different health conditions
  • These findings underscore the importance of maintaining healthy circadian habits and harnessing technology for preventative healthcare

Continuous Wrist Temperature Monitoring Reveals Disease Risks

In a groundbreaking study published in the Nature Communications journal, researchers have unveiled a remarkable correlation between continuous wrist temperature monitoring and the potential risk of various diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, liver disease, kidney failure, and many more.

"Ring One" : Changing the Game in Health Tech, One Finger at a Time
The cutting-edge capabilities of the Ring One smart ring, offering health tracking,fitness monitoring, sleep analysis, seamlessly manage daily life.
This innovative study sheds light on a broader spectrum of conditions that can be associated with irregular temperature rhythms, measured by wrist temperature amplitude - the variance between the minimum and maximum temperatures recorded over a 24-hour period.

Harnessing Technology for Health Monitoring

Carsten Skarke, the senior author of the study and an associate professor of Medicine in Translational Medicine and Therapeutics, enthusiastically expressed the potential of marrying emerging technology with health monitoring. The study opens new avenues for understanding health risks and prevention by utilizing continuous wrist temperature data.

The research team meticulously monitored the week-long data of over 92,000 participants from the UK Biobank. This data was collected during their typical daily routines, including sleep. The key focus of the study was to monitor the wrist temperature rhythms of these individuals, providing insights into their body's day-to-night temperature fluctuations.
One in Three: The Global Burden of Hypertension Highlighted by WHO Report
One in Three: The Global Burden of Hypertension Highlighted by WHO Report
In its First Report, WHO details the devastating consequences of hypertension and how to stop it.
The monitoring process encompassed a holistic view of an individual's circadian and sleep-wake behavior. Additionally, it factored in elements influenced by external conditions, such as the reduction in core temperature during sleep periods. This comprehensive approach allowed researchers to gain a deeper understanding of the participants' physiological responses (1 Trusted Source
Diurnal rhythms of wrist temperature are associated with future disease risk in the UK Biobank

Go to source).
Links between Decreased Temperature Rhythms and Diseases. The study yielded intriguing results, revealing significant associations between decreased temperature rhythm and a staggering 73 different disease conditions. Among the standout findings were:

  1. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD):

    Participants exhibited a 91% increased risk of NAFLD

  2. Type 2 Diabetes:

    A 69% increased risk was identified in participants

  3. Renal Failure:

    A 25% increased risk for kidney failure was observed

  4. Hypertension:

    An alarming 23% increased risk for hypertension was noted

  5. Pneumonia:

    Participants faced a 22% increased risk of pneumonia
While temperature rhythms represent only one facet of an individual's circadian health, these findings underscore the significance of maintaining healthy circadian habits.

Consistency in the timing of sleep and physical activity emerges as a critical factor in disease prevention, further emphasizing the importance of understanding and harnessing the insights provided by continuous wrist temperature monitoring.

This groundbreaking study demonstrates the potential of technology in revolutionizing health monitoring. The correlation between wrist temperature rhythms and disease risks offers a new dimension in preventative healthcare.

As we continue to explore the intricate relationship between our physiological patterns and health, the integration of emerging technologies promises a brighter and healthier future for all.

Reference :
  1. Diurnal rhythms of wrist temperature are associated with future disease risk in the UK Biobank - (https:www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-40977-5.epdf)


Source: Medindia
Preventing Gym Attacks: Exercise Smart, Protect Your Heart
Preventing Gym Attacks: Exercise Smart, Protect Your Heart
While these recent gym-related deaths are indeed distressing, they can also serve as a catalyst for positive change within the fitness community.

Screen Time Negatively Impacts Creativity, Concentration and Self Control in Children
Screen Time Negatively Impacts Creativity, Concentration and Self Control in Children
Have you ever noticed how young children's attention and behavior change when they spend too much time in front of screens? Read more to know.
