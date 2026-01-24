Common Food Preservatives Linked to Higher Cancer Risk

A large French study links higher intake of certain food preservatives to a modest increase in cancer risk, prompting calls for stricter regulation and clearer food labeling.

Highlights: A large French study tracked diet and cancer risk over 7.5 years

Most preservatives showed no cancer link, but a few raised concern

Findings support limiting ultra-processed foods and improving food labels

What Did the Study Find?

Not All Preservatives Were Harmful

11 preservatives showed no association with cancer risk

Total preservative intake was not linked to cancer overall

Which Preservatives Raised Concern?

Potassium sorbate

14% higher risk of overall cancer

26% higher risk of breast cancer

Total sulfites

12% higher risk of overall cancer

Sodium nitrite

32% higher risk of prostate cancer

Potassium nitrate

13% higher risk of overall cancer

22% higher risk of breast cancer

Acetic acid and total acetates

Associated with increased overall and breast cancer risk

Why Might Preservatives Affect Cancer Risk?

Damage DNA

Trigger chronic inflammation

Alter immune responses

Important Limitation: This Was an Observational Study

Long-term follow-up

Large population size

Detailed, real-world dietary data

Consistency with earlier experimental evidence

What Does This Mean for Public Health?

Re-evaluation of preservative safety limits

Stricter regulation of non-essential additives

Clearer food labeling

Greater transparency from food manufacturers

What Can Consumers Do Now?

Prefer fresh or minimally processed foods

Limit ultra-processed and packaged products

Reduce intake of processed meats

Read ingredient labels carefully

Follow existing guidance to limit alcohol and processed food consumption

The Bottom Line

Food preservatives are everywhere, from packaged snacks and ready-to-eat meals to soft drinks and processed meats. Designed to extend shelf life and prevent spoilage, these additives are a cornerstone of modern food systems. Now, a large French study published in The BMJ suggests that higher intake of certain food preservatives may be linked to a modestly increased risk of cancer, raising fresh questions about their long-term safety ().Researchers analysed data from 105,260 adults enrolled in the NutriNet-Santé cohort in France, tracking detailed dietary records and health outcomes over an average of 7.5 years.Participants were cancer-free at the start of the study and provided repeated 24-hour dietary records that captured brand-specific food consumption, allowing researchers to estimate exposure to preservatives with high precision.During follow-up, 4,226 cancer cases were identified, including breast, prostate, colorectal, and other cancers.The study examined 17 commonly used food preservatives. Importantly:However, higher intake of several specific preservatives, mainly non-antioxidant types, was associated with increased cancer risk compared with low or non-consumers.The preservatives linked to higher cancer risk included:Among antioxidant preservatives, only erythorbates showed a possible association with cancer.Previous laboratory studies suggest that some preservatives can:Researchers believe these mechanisms may contribute to cancer development over time, especially with long-term, high-level exposure.The researchers emphasise that this study does not prove cause and effect. Other unmeasured lifestyle or dietary factors could have influenced the findings. Still, the results are notable because they are based on:The findings have prompted researchers to call for:Public health experts note that preservatives play an important role in ensuring food affordability and safety, particularly for lower-income populations, but stress the need for a better balance between benefits and risks.While regulations evolve, experts recommend practical steps:This large study adds to growing evidence that some widely used food preservatives may carry long-term health risks, including a modest increase in cancer risk. While more research is needed, the findings reinforce a familiar public health message: the less processed your diet is, the better it is for long-term health.Source-Medindia