Common Food Preservatives Linked to Higher Cancer Risk

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Jan 24 2026 5:42 PM

A large French study links higher intake of certain food preservatives to a modest increase in cancer risk, prompting calls for stricter regulation and clearer food labeling.

Common Food Preservatives Linked to Higher Cancer Risk
Highlights:
  • A large French study tracked diet and cancer risk over 7.5 years
  • Most preservatives showed no cancer link, but a few raised concern
  • Findings support limiting ultra-processed foods and improving food labels
Food preservatives are everywhere, from packaged snacks and ready-to-eat meals to soft drinks and processed meats. Designed to extend shelf life and prevent spoilage, these additives are a cornerstone of modern food systems. Now, a large French study published in The BMJ suggests that higher intake of certain food preservatives may be linked to a modestly increased risk of cancer, raising fresh questions about their long-term safety (1 Trusted Source
Intake of food additive preservatives and incidence of cancer: results from the NutriNet-Sante prospective cohort

Go to source).

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
The additives that keep food fresh longer may carry hidden health costs. What’s safe for shelf life may not always be harmless for long-term health. #foodsafety #cancerprevention #processedfoods #medIndia

What Did the Study Find?

Researchers analysed data from 105,260 adults enrolled in the NutriNet-Santé cohort in France, tracking detailed dietary records and health outcomes over an average of 7.5 years.

Participants were cancer-free at the start of the study and provided repeated 24-hour dietary records that captured brand-specific food consumption, allowing researchers to estimate exposure to preservatives with high precision.

During follow-up, 4,226 cancer cases were identified, including breast, prostate, colorectal, and other cancers.


Not All Preservatives Were Harmful

The study examined 17 commonly used food preservatives. Importantly:
  • 11 preservatives showed no association with cancer risk
  • Total preservative intake was not linked to cancer overall
However, higher intake of several specific preservatives, mainly non-antioxidant types, was associated with increased cancer risk compared with low or non-consumers.


Which Preservatives Raised Concern?

The preservatives linked to higher cancer risk included:

Potassium sorbate

  • 14% higher risk of overall cancer
  • 26% higher risk of breast cancer

Total sulfites

  • 12% higher risk of overall cancer

Sodium nitrite

  • 32% higher risk of prostate cancer

Potassium nitrate

  • 13% higher risk of overall cancer
  • 22% higher risk of breast cancer

Acetic acid and total acetates

  • Associated with increased overall and breast cancer risk
Among antioxidant preservatives, only erythorbates showed a possible association with cancer.


Why Might Preservatives Affect Cancer Risk?

Previous laboratory studies suggest that some preservatives can:
  • Damage DNA
  • Trigger chronic inflammation
  • Alter immune responses
Researchers believe these mechanisms may contribute to cancer development over time, especially with long-term, high-level exposure.

Important Limitation: This Was an Observational Study

The researchers emphasise that this study does not prove cause and effect. Other unmeasured lifestyle or dietary factors could have influenced the findings. Still, the results are notable because they are based on:
  • Long-term follow-up
  • Large population size
  • Detailed, real-world dietary data
  • Consistency with earlier experimental evidence

What Does This Mean for Public Health?

The findings have prompted researchers to call for:
  • Re-evaluation of preservative safety limits
  • Stricter regulation of non-essential additives
  • Clearer food labeling
  • Greater transparency from food manufacturers
Public health experts note that preservatives play an important role in ensuring food affordability and safety, particularly for lower-income populations, but stress the need for a better balance between benefits and risks.

What Can Consumers Do Now?

While regulations evolve, experts recommend practical steps:
  • Prefer fresh or minimally processed foods
  • Limit ultra-processed and packaged products
  • Reduce intake of processed meats
  • Read ingredient labels carefully
  • Follow existing guidance to limit alcohol and processed food consumption

The Bottom Line

This large study adds to growing evidence that some widely used food preservatives may carry long-term health risks, including a modest increase in cancer risk. While more research is needed, the findings reinforce a familiar public health message: the less processed your diet is, the better it is for long-term health.

Reference:
  1. Intake of food additive preservatives and incidence of cancer: results from the NutriNet-Santé prospective cohort - (https://www.bmj.com/content/392/bmj-2025-084917)


Source-Medindia


