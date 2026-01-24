Common Food Preservatives Linked to Higher Cancer Risk

A large French study links higher intake of certain food preservatives to a modest increase in cancer risk, prompting calls for stricter regulation and clearer food labeling.
- A large French study tracked diet and cancer risk over 7.5 years
- Most preservatives showed no cancer link, but a few raised concern
- Findings support limiting ultra-processed foods and improving food labels
Intake of food additive preservatives and incidence of cancer: results from the NutriNet-Sante prospective cohort
What Did the Study Find?Researchers analysed data from 105,260 adults enrolled in the NutriNet-Santé cohort in France, tracking detailed dietary records and health outcomes over an average of 7.5 years.
Participants were cancer-free at the start of the study and provided repeated 24-hour dietary records that captured brand-specific food consumption, allowing researchers to estimate exposure to preservatives with high precision.
During follow-up, 4,226 cancer cases were identified, including breast, prostate, colorectal, and other cancers.
Not All Preservatives Were HarmfulThe study examined 17 commonly used food preservatives. Importantly:
- 11 preservatives showed no association with cancer risk
- Total preservative intake was not linked to cancer overall
Which Preservatives Raised Concern?The preservatives linked to higher cancer risk included:
Potassium sorbate
- 14% higher risk of overall cancer
- 26% higher risk of breast cancer
Total sulfites
- 12% higher risk of overall cancer
Sodium nitrite
- 32% higher risk of prostate cancer
Potassium nitrate
- 13% higher risk of overall cancer
- 22% higher risk of breast cancer
Acetic acid and total acetates
- Associated with increased overall and breast cancer risk
Why Might Preservatives Affect Cancer Risk?Previous laboratory studies suggest that some preservatives can:
- Damage DNA
- Trigger chronic inflammation
- Alter immune responses
Important Limitation: This Was an Observational StudyThe researchers emphasise that this study does not prove cause and effect. Other unmeasured lifestyle or dietary factors could have influenced the findings. Still, the results are notable because they are based on:
- Long-term follow-up
- Large population size
- Detailed, real-world dietary data
- Consistency with earlier experimental evidence
What Does This Mean for Public Health?The findings have prompted researchers to call for:
- Re-evaluation of preservative safety limits
- Stricter regulation of non-essential additives
- Clearer food labeling
- Greater transparency from food manufacturers
What Can Consumers Do Now?While regulations evolve, experts recommend practical steps:
- Prefer fresh or minimally processed foods
- Limit ultra-processed and packaged products
- Reduce intake of processed meats
- Read ingredient labels carefully
- Follow existing guidance to limit alcohol and processed food consumption
The Bottom LineThis large study adds to growing evidence that some widely used food preservatives may carry long-term health risks, including a modest increase in cancer risk. While more research is needed, the findings reinforce a familiar public health message: the less processed your diet is, the better it is for long-term health.
- Intake of food additive preservatives and incidence of cancer: results from the NutriNet-Santé prospective cohort - (https://www.bmj.com/content/392/bmj-2025-084917)
