Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Naina Bhargava. (2025, May 22). Comeback Kilos: Life After You Quit Weight Loss Medications . Medindia. Retrieved on May 22, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/comeback-kilos-life-after-you-quit-weight-loss-medications-219927-1.htm.

MLA Naina Bhargava. "Comeback Kilos: Life After You Quit Weight Loss Medications". Medindia. May 22, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/comeback-kilos-life-after-you-quit-weight-loss-medications-219927-1.htm>.

Chicago Naina Bhargava. "Comeback Kilos: Life After You Quit Weight Loss Medications". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/comeback-kilos-life-after-you-quit-weight-loss-medications-219927-1.htm. (accessed May 22, 2025).

Harvard Naina Bhargava. 2025. Comeback Kilos: Life After You Quit Weight Loss Medications. Medindia, viewed May 22, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/comeback-kilos-life-after-you-quit-weight-loss-medications-219927-1.htm.