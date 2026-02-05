Color Blindness May Raise Risk of Dying From Bladder Cancer

A Stanford-led study reveals that people with color blindness may miss early warning signs of bladder cancer, leading to delayed diagnosis and significantly higher mortality.
- Color-blind patients may miss blood in urine, bladder cancer’s earliest symptom
- Missed visual warning signs are linked to delayed diagnosis and higher mortality
- Awareness and routine urine testing could reduce preventable deaths
Go to source). Now, a major study led by Stanford Medicine has found that this missed signal can have life-threatening consequences. Researchers report that people with bladder cancer who are also colourblind have a 52% higher risk of death over 20 years compared to patients with normal colour vision. The findings were published in Nature Health.
Why Color blindness Changes Cancer OutcomesColor blindness, clinically called colour vision deficiency, affects about 1 in 12 men and 1 in 200 women, most commonly impairing the ability to distinguish red from green.
Bladder cancer, meanwhile, disproportionately affects men and often presents with painless blood in the urine as its earliest symptom. When that visual cue is missed, diagnosis is often delayed until the disease has progressed to more advanced stages.
According to the study’s senior author, Dr. Ehsan Rahimy, the issue is not cancer biology, but perception. For many colour-blind individuals, blood in urine may appear brown, dark, or completely normal, reducing the urgency to seek medical care.
Large-Scale Data Reveals a Hidden RiskTo investigate the impact of colour blindness on cancer outcomes, researchers analyzed anonymized electronic health records from TriNetX, a global database containing over 275 million patient records.
From nearly 100 million U.S. records, the team identified:
- 135 patients with both bladder cancer and colour blindness
- Matched them with similar patients who had normal vision
Why Bladder Cancer Is Especially Vulnerable to DelayBladder cancer is unique because:
- 80–90% of patients first notice blood in urine
- The symptom is often painless
- There is no routine population-wide screening test
An Underestimated ProblemResearchers caution that the true risk may be even higher. Many people with colour blindness are never formally diagnosed, meaning their vision deficiency may not be recorded in medical systems. As a result, some patients assumed to have normal vision may actually be missing early cancer signs without realizing it.
What This Means for Patients and DoctorsThe findings highlight a simple but overlooked gap in cancer detection, and an opportunity for prevention. Experts suggest:
- Asking about colour vision during routine medical history
- Encouraging regular urine tests, especially for high-risk individuals
- Educating colourblind patients that urine changes may not be visually obvious
- Seeking medical evaluation for urinary symptoms even without visible blood
The Bottom LineColor blindness is usually seen as a minor inconvenience, but this study shows it can quietly turn into a serious health risk. When the earliest warning sign of bladder cancer becomes invisible, survival can depend on awareness, screening, and proactive care, not eyesight alone.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is color blindness itself causing bladder cancer?
A: No. The study shows colour blindness affects detection, not cancer development. The risk comes from delayed diagnosis, not biology.
Q: Can bladder cancer cause urine changes other than visible blood?
A: Yes. Some patients may experience darker urine, frequent urination, urgency, or discomfort - symptoms that should still prompt medical evaluation.
Q: Should colourblind individuals get routine urine tests?
A: Doctors suggest regular urine testing may be useful for high-risk individuals, especially older adults or smokers with known colour vision deficiency.
Q: Does this risk apply to other cancers?
A: Not necessarily. The study did not find the same mortality pattern in cancers where diagnosis doesnâ€™t rely on visual detection of blood.
Q: Can women with color blindness face similar risks?
A: Yes, although color blindness is less common in women, the same detection issue could apply if blood in urine is missed.
Reference:
- Study finds link between colorblindness and death from bladder cancer - (https://med.stanford.edu/news/all-news/2026/01/study-links-colorblindness-and-death-from-bladder-cancer.html)
Source-Medindia