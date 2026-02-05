Color Blindness May Raise Risk of Dying From Bladder Cancer

A Stanford-led study reveals that people with color blindness may miss early warning signs of bladder cancer, leading to delayed diagnosis and significantly higher mortality.

Study finds link between colorblindness and death from bladder cancer

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is color blindness itself causing bladder cancer?

A: No. The study shows colour blindness affects detection, not cancer development. The risk comes from delayed diagnosis, not biology.

Q: Can bladder cancer cause urine changes other than visible blood?

A: Yes. Some patients may experience darker urine, frequent urination, urgency, or discomfort - symptoms that should still prompt medical evaluation.

Q: Should colourblind individuals get routine urine tests?

A: Doctors suggest regular urine testing may be useful for high-risk individuals, especially older adults or smokers with known colour vision deficiency.

Q: Does this risk apply to other cancers?

A: Not necessarily. The study did not find the same mortality pattern in cancers where diagnosis doesnâ€™t rely on visual detection of blood.

Q: Can women with color blindness face similar risks?

A: Yes, although color blindness is less common in women, the same detection issue could apply if blood in urine is missed.