About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Colon Cancer: Obese Adults can Benefit from Weight Loss

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on February 1, 2022 at 6:35 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Weight loss in overweight and obese adults can reduce the risk of colorectal cancer
  • Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of death from cancer among men and women in the US
  • Overweight and obesity are known risk factors for colorectal adenoma and colorectal cancer

Colon Cancer: Obese Adults can Benefit from Weight Loss

Maintaining a healthy weight throughout adulthood can prevent colorectal cancer, reveals a new study.

A new paper in JNCI Cancer Spectrum, published by Oxford University Press, indicates that overweight and obese people who lose weight may reduce their chances of later developing colorectal adenoma - a type of benign growth or polyp in the colon or rectum that could lead to colorectal cancer.

Advertisement


Colorectal cancer is the third most common type of cancer and the third leading cause of death from cancer among men and women in the United States.

Over the past 30 years, obesity has increased in the United States and worldwide, leading to increased development of many chronic diseases.

Obesity is a known risk factor for colorectal adenoma and colorectal cancer.
Advertisement

Doctors recommend weight loss for overweight and obese people commonly. Although weight loss is thought to have some beneficial health effects, whether losing weight can reduce the chance of developing colorectal adenoma has been an open question.

Most studies have only investigated colorectal adenoma risk in relation to obesity or body mass index assessed at one time point, with fewer studies assessing the role of weight change.

Study Details

Researchers here assessed weight change (including both weight gain and weight loss) over three periods of adulthood in relation to colorectal adenoma using self-reported weight data in the Prostate, Lung, Colorectal and Ovarian Cancer Screening Trial.

The trial enrolled 154,942 men and women in the United States ages 55 to 74 from 1993 to 2001 to evaluate the effectiveness of different screening approaches in preventing death from various cancers. This current study used data from participants in the screening arm of the trial, who received a colorectal cancer screening test at baseline and again 3 or 5 years later.

Results of the Study

The investigators found that, compared to stable weight, weight loss in adulthood (defined as loss greater than or equal to 1.1 pounds per 5 years) was associated with a 46% reduced risk for colorectal adenoma. This was particularly true among adults who were initially overweight or obese.

The investigators also reported that weight gain in adulthood was associated with an increased chance of adenoma, particularly for weight gain greater than 6.6 pounds over 5 years. Findings for weight loss and weight gain appeared stronger among men than women.

Conclusion

The researchers believe that the findings suggest the importance of healthy weight maintenance throughout adulthood in preventing colorectal adenoma. Additionally, adults who are overweight or obese may be able to reduce their risk for developing colorectal adenoma by losing weight.

"Our findings suggest that avoiding weight gain in adulthood may help lower someone's chance of developing a pre-cancerous growth called colorectal adenoma, which may in turn reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer," said the study's senior author, Kathryn Hughes Barry. "Based on our findings, we would not recommend weight loss for all adults. But the results suggest that overweight and obese adults may benefit from weight loss."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Does Veganism Benefit the Environment?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Plastic Consumer Products May Boost Obesity
Plastic Consumer Products May Boost Obesity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diet Pills Obesity The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet Bulimia Nervosa The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer 

Recommended Reading
Diet to Prevent Colon Cancer
Diet to Prevent Colon Cancer
Diet and lifestyle play an important role in reducing the risk and delaying the onset of cancer. ......
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Colorectal screening is done using tests to detect blood in stool, colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy ......
Eating Nuts Increases Survival Rate of Colon Cancer Patients
Eating Nuts Increases Survival Rate of Colon Cancer Patients
Eating regularly tree nuts like almonds, pecans, hazelnuts, walnuts and cashews decreases the risk ....
Whole Foods Lower Risk of Colon Cancer
Whole Foods Lower Risk of Colon Cancer
Whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains contain bioactive compounds that reduce ......
Bulimia Nervosa
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followe...
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Colo-rectal cancer - Management
Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological t...
Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third...
Diet Pills
Diet Pills
Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is th...
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean Diet
Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet pla...
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the heal...
The Cabbage Diet
The Cabbage Diet
The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage....
Zone Diet
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins ....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)