Collagen Supplements Improve Skin Elasticity, Not Wrinkles

A systematic review of 113 trials involving nearly 8,000 participants finds oral collagen improves skin elasticity and hydration but does not prevent wrinkles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do collagen supplements really prevent wrinkles?

A: Current evidence shows improvements in elasticity and hydration, but limited proof that they prevent or reverse wrinkles.

Q: How long should I take collagen to see skin benefits?

A: Most clinical trials report measurable improvements after 8 to 12 weeks of daily supplementation.

Q: Is marine collagen better than bovine collagen?

A: The review did not identify clear superiority of one source over another. More comparative studies are required.

Q: Can collagen help with joint pain?

A: Some trials show reduced osteoarthritis-related pain and stiffness. A rheumatologist or orthopedician can guide treatment decisions.

Q: Should I speak to a dermatologist before taking collagen supplements?

A: Yes, especially if you have chronic skin disorders, autoimmune conditions, or are taking other medications.