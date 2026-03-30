Cold All The Time? What Your Body Signals

Persistent cold sensitivity could signal underlying health issues affecting how your body manages heat.

Thyroid hormones and the mechanisms of adaptation to cold

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What causes feeling cold all the time in adults?

A: Feeling cold all the time may be linked to conditions such as anemia, hypothyroidism, vascular disorders, and low body weight.

Q: Can hypothyroidism make you feel cold frequently?

A: Yes, hypothyroidism is associated with cold intolerance and may affect how the body regulates temperature.

Q: Why are my hands and feet always cold even indoors?

A: Vascular conditions may affect blood flow, which can influence how heat is distributed to the hands and feet.

Q: Does low body weight make you feel colder?

A: Lower body weight may reduce insulation, making it harder for the body to retain heat.

Q: When should feeling cold be a concern?

A: Persistent or unusual cold sensitivity may be linked to underlying health conditions and may require attention.