Cognitive Therapy Eases Chronic Low Back Pain for 3 Years

Cognitive functional therapy offers long-term benefits for chronic low back pain, reducing disability and pain for three years compared to usual care.
- CFT reduced disability from chronic back pain at 3 years
- Pain intensity dropped significantly with CFT treatment
- Biofeedback showed no major advantage over CFT alone
Cognitive functional therapy with or without movement sensor biofeedback versus usual care for chronic, disabling low back pain (RESTORE): 3-year follow-up of a randomised, controlled trial
RESTORE Trial Statistics for Chronic Low Back Pain PatientsThe RESTORE trial, conducted across 20 physiotherapy clinics in Australia, enrolled 492 adults with chronic disabling low back pain. Participants were randomly assigned to one of three groups:
- 164 received CFT only
- 163 received CFT plus biofeedback
- 165 received usual care
For pain intensity, measured on a 0-10 numeric scale, CFT participants reported an average reduction of -1.0, while CFT plus biofeedback showed a slightly larger reduction of 1.5. The difference between the two CFT-based approaches was small and not statistically meaningful.
Cognitive Functional Therapy Explained for Back Pain ReliefCFT is a form of psychologically informed physiotherapy. Instead of focusing solely on physical symptoms, it helps patients understand their pain, challenge unhelpful beliefs, and adopt new coping strategies for movement and daily activities. In the RESTORE trial, participants received up to seven sessions over 12 weeks, plus a booster session at 26 weeks.
Biofeedback, which uses movement sensors to provide real-time feedback on posture and motion, was tested alongside CFT. While it did not significantly enhance outcomes compared with CFT alone, both approaches proved superior to usual care.
Long-Term Effectiveness of CFT for Chronic Back PainThe RESTORE trial marks the first high-quality evidence showing that a therapy can reduce disability linked to chronic low back pain for more than one year. Patients who underwent CFT reported meaningful improvements in physical activity participation, enabling them to better manage daily life without being held back by pain.
The findings suggest that CFT has the potential to change how chronic back pain is treated globally. The study authors emphasize that broader implementation will depend on scaling up clinician training and testing the approach across diverse healthcare systems.
A Breakthrough in Chronic Pain ManagementFor people living with chronic low back pain, the RESTORE trial offers hope that recovery is not just short-lived but can last for years. By addressing both the physical and psychological dimensions of pain, CFT provides a powerful, evidence-based alternative to standard care.
Reference:
- Cognitive functional therapy with or without movement sensor biofeedback versus usual care for chronic, disabling low back pain (RESTORE): 3-year follow-up of a randomised, controlled trial - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanrhe/article/PIIS2665-9913(25)00135-3/abstract)
