Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, August 20). Cognitive Therapy Eases Chronic Low Back Pain for 3 Years . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 20, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cognitive-therapy-eases-chronic-low-back-pain-for-3-years-220787-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Cognitive Therapy Eases Chronic Low Back Pain for 3 Years". Medindia. Aug 20, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cognitive-therapy-eases-chronic-low-back-pain-for-3-years-220787-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Cognitive Therapy Eases Chronic Low Back Pain for 3 Years". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cognitive-therapy-eases-chronic-low-back-pain-for-3-years-220787-1.htm. (accessed Aug 20, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Cognitive Therapy Eases Chronic Low Back Pain for 3 Years. Medindia, viewed Aug 20, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/cognitive-therapy-eases-chronic-low-back-pain-for-3-years-220787-1.htm.