Coffee Consumption Lowers Risk of Metabolic Syndrome

by Hannah Joy on  November 27, 2019 at 11:49 AM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • Moderate intake of coffee can reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome (MetS)
  • Metabolic syndrome is a combination of risk factors including high blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess abdominal fat, high triglyceride level, unhealthy cholesterol levels
Drinking 1-4 cups of coffee every day can lower your risk of developing metabolic syndrome (MetS), reveals a new study.
Coffee Consumption Lowers Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Coffee Consumption Lowers Risk of Metabolic Syndrome

A report from the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee (ISIC) highlights the potential role of coffee consumption in reducing the risk of developing MetS, a condition which is estimated to affect more than one billion people across the globe. Having MetS increases the risk of cardiovascular problems, including coronary heart disease and stroke.

Show Full Article


The report, titled 'Coffee and Metabolic Syndrome: A review of the latest research', summarises the research discussed at a satellite symposium hosted by ISIC at the 13th European Nutrition Conference organised by the Federation of European Nutrition Societies (FENS) in Dublin, Ireland.

During the symposium, Assistant Professor Giuseppe Grosso reviewed his own scientific research on the association between coffee consumption and MetS in Polish and Italian cohorts and explored the potential mechanistic perspectives behind the inverse association.

His research suggests that polyphenols contained in coffee may be involved in the inverse association, specifically phenolic acids and flavonoids. He also reviewed research that suggests that moderate coffee consumption is associated with a reduction of CVD, cancer, all-cause mortality and type 2 diabetes.

Associate Professor Estefania Toledo reviewed meta-analyses considering associations between coffee consumption and MetS and discussed work in a Mediterranean cohort. Her research into the SUN (Seguimiento University of Navarra) cohort involved 22,000 people and specifically considered caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee.

The study concluded that moderate coffee consumption (1-4 cups per day) was associated with reduced risk of MetS, whilst higher intakes were not. This was reported for both regular and decaffeinated coffee.

Key research findings highlighted in the roundtable report include:
  • Meta-analyses have suggested that drinking 1-4 cups of coffee per day is associated with a reduced risk of MetS in observational studies.
  • Research suggests that specific conditions of MetS, namely type 2 diabetes and hypertension, are also inversely associated with coffee consumption. Associations with obesity are less clear.
  • The inverse association between coffee consumption and metabolic syndrome was shown in both men and women.
  • Meta-analyses have suggested that a moderate consumption of both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee may be associated with a reduced risk of metabolic syndrome.
  • Further research is required to better understand the mechanisms involved in the association. To date, in research the importance of polyphenols and hydroxycinnamic acids has been of note.


Source: Eurekalert

