Coffee can Protect Against Gallstone Formation

by Hannah Joy on  September 5, 2019 at 12:34 PM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • High coffee intake helps lower the risk of symptomatic gallstone disease (GSD)
  • People who drink more than 6 cups of coffee can prevent the formation of gallstones
Coffee can help reduce the risk of developing gallstones, reveals a new study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.
Coffee can Protect Against Gallstone Formation
Coffee can Protect Against Gallstone Formation

Among 104,493 individuals, those who drank more than six cups of coffee per day had a 23% lower risk of developing symptomatic gallstones compared with individuals who did not drink coffee.

Drinking one extra cup of coffee per day was associated with 3% lower risk. Also, individuals with certain genetic variants that have been linked to increased coffee consumption had a lower risk of gallstones.

Although the study only uncovered correlations, the authors highlighted several mechanisms by which coffee consumption might help prevent gallstones from forming.

Details of the Study

The research team tested the hypothesis that high coffee intake causally protects against symptomatic GSD using a Mendelian randomization design.
  • First, they tested whether high coffee intake was associated with low risk of GSD in 104 493 individuals from the general population. Mean follow‐up was 8 years (range: <1-13 years).
  • Secondly, we tested whether two genetic variants near CYP1A1/A2 (rs2472297) and AHR (rs4410790), combined as an allele score, were associated with higher coffee intake measured as a continuous variable.
  • Thirdly, we tested whether the allele score was associated with lower risk of GSD in 114 220 individuals including 7294 gallstone events. Mean follow‐up was 38 years (range: <1-40 years).
Results of the Study

In observational analysis, those with coffee intake of >6 cups daily had 23% lower risk of GSD compared to individuals without coffee intake [hazard ratio (HR) = 0.77 (95% confidence interval: 0.61-0.94)].

In genetic analysis, there was a stepwise higher coffee intake of up to 41% (caffeine per day) in individuals with 4 (highest) versus 0 (lowest) coffee intake alleles (P for trend = 3 x 10−178) and a corresponding stepwise lower risk of GSD up to 19%[HR = 0.81 (0.69-0.96)].

The estimated observational odds ratio for GSD for a one cup per day higher coffee intake was 0.97 (0.96-0.98), equal to 3% lower risk. The corresponding genetic odds ratio was 0.89 (0.83-0.95), equal to 11% lower risk.

Conclusion

Drinking more than six cups of coffee can lower the risk of developing symptomatic gallstone disease (GSD).



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Gallstones

The gallbladder is a small pear-shaped organ that stores and concentrates bile Gallstones are crystalline stones that form inside the gall bladder or bile duct.

Gallstones May Now Be Treatable

Activation of the constitutive androstane receptor (CAR) prevents the formation of cholesterol gall stones.

Caffeine In One Cup Of Coffee Reduces Risk Of Death In Diabetic Women

Caffeine from coffee lowers the risk of death in women with diabetes and caffeine in tea lowers risk of death due to cancer.

Three Cups of Coffee A Day can Do More Good Than Bad

Moderate consumption of coffee benefits overall health rather than do harm, concludes study.

Caffeine and Decaffeination

Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.

Cholecystitis / Inflammation of the Gall Bladder

Cholecystitis is an inflammation of the gallbladder due to gallstones which block the cystic duct and is mostly triggered by a high fat diet. Eating healthy food and maintaining a normal weight can help prevent this painful condition.

Coffee

Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee include espresso, cappuccino, Café latte, frappe, iced coffee.

Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health

Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably without caffeine may be good for your health.

Gallbladder Surgery

The major reasons for doing gallbladder surgery are gallstones and abnormal functioning of the gall bladder.

Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods

Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

